Moment knife-wielding killer kicks down door before doorstep murder in wedding row

Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
Also in this week's Monday Measure: Was the hit that knocked LSU's Jayden Daniels out of the Alabama game dirty? And how has Jedd Fisch turned things around so quickly in Tucson?
The top 13 plays of the weekend include football, basketball, soccer, volleyball and field hockey.
A first-round MLS draft pick and former software engineer, Aubrey isn't your typical NFL rookie at 28 years old.
Everything you need to know injury-wise about Week 9 in the NFL.
Williams had four total touchdowns and threw just eight incompletions in the 52-42 defeat.
Follow all the action during a loaded Week 10 slate.
Pasadena police are still investigating the incident and said the theft suspects are juveniles.
Jake Fischer & Dan Devine speak about James Harden's illuminating first comments as a Clipper, the start of the NBA In-Season Tournament, Victor Wembanyama's first week and more.
Watson was dealing with a lingering shoulder injury.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Jayden Daniels has thrown for 2,573 yards and 25 touchdowns with only three interceptions while completing 73.1% of his attempts.
Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook all have Southern California origins.
The Rangers put up three runs in the third inning Monday, and that was enough in a 3-1 victory.
Kenny Pickett went down with a rib injury in the first half of the Steelers' loss to the Jaguars on Sunday and was replaced by Mitch Trubisky.
The question some fans have raised is if there is a criminal element at play here?
Fitzpatrick sustained the non-contact injury in the first quarter.
Georgia has won those three games by a combined 72 points.
Javon Baker dropped a catch that could have set up a touchdown and the ball somehow ended up in Bishop's hands.
Mountaineers head coach Josh Eilert said that Akok was stable and responsive and was staying overnight at a local hospital for more testing.