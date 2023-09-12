Moment Kilauea lava bursts through volcano's crater captured on camera
In an emergency addition to the pod, Matt Harmon opens the show by reacting to Aaron Rodgers' devastating injury on Monday Night Football. Harmon and Andy Behrens then react to the People's Panic Meter mailbag and provide top waiver wire pickups for the week.
The Cowboys did look like one of the best teams in the NFL in Week 1.
The Jets had to play most of Monday night's game without Aaron Rodgers.
Wilson's going to give whichever quarterback he's playing with a chance to make a play.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Lillard is reportedly still not interested in suitors outside of Miami.
Chris Jones had been holding out from the Chiefs, looking for a new deal.
Fields apologized to Bears teammates and fans following Sunday's all-too-familiar pummeling at the hands of the Packers. But one year ago, Week 1 lied to us about another young QB who was looking to take a good, healthy step forward.
A two-time All-Pro, Conklin will be replaced by a fourth-round rookie at right tackle.
The conference's success this season makes one wonder: If the 2023 season occurred in, say, 2019 or 2020 or 2021, would any of this realignment have happened?
Yahoo Sports takes a look at the top 30 prospects from the G league Ignite, college and international leagues ahead of the upcoming regular season.
Drake London had just one target in the Falcons' Week 1 win.
It sure looks like it's Georgia or bust for the SEC's national title hopes already.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap an exciting first Sunday slate of NFL action. Fitz and Frank discuss every game one by one and give their instant takeaways and analysis. The duo focus specifically on the Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns for their statement wins before giving their analysis on the rest of the games.
Brady helped usher high expectations into New England. Against the Eagles, it was clear Mac Jones and the Patriots are still struggling to meet them.
After sputtering against the Chargers last season even with their full complement of weapons available, Sunday was about as big of a statement as the Dolphins could have made in Week 1.
Thomas made his NFL debut Sunday, two years after his final college snap at Georgia Tech. He made the most of it.
Novak Djokovic outlasted Daniil Medvedev in a grueling 2023 US Open men's final.
Reddick made a three-wide move coming to the white flag for the win.