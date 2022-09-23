Moment of the Game: Steelers rookie WR George Pickens one-handed catch
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens' one-handed catch was a highlight moment from the Week 3 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver made an amazing one-handed catch similar to the iconic reception made by Odell Beckham Jr.
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie George Pickens draws comparisons to Odell Beckham Jr. with a one-handed catch against the Cleveland Browns.
Pittsburgh won both games against Cleveland last season.
The Pittsburgh Steelers knew what was coming. Cleveland running back Nick Chubb went wherever he wanted during long stretches of a 29-17 victory over the Steelers on Thursday night, nevermore so than early in the fourth quarter when the Browns put together an 11-play 80-yard drive that ended with Chubb's 1-yard fourth-down dive that gave Cleveland a two-score lead. Ten of those plays came on the ground, eight of them handoffs to Chubb, who finished with 113 of the 171 yards rushing the Browns piled up on the ground against a defense that offered little pushback without injured All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt.
Jacoby Brissett and Amari Cooper are among the biggest winners after the Browns win over the Steelers on Thursday Night Football in Week 3.
CLEVELAND (AP) Mitch Trubisky promised he'd be more aggressive and was, testing Cleveland's secondary with some long throws and moving Pittsburgh's offense effectively in the first half. Trubisky showed some signs of breaking out of an early season funk before bogging down after halftime as the Steelers lost 29-17 to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night. For 30 minutes, Trubisky looked good.
The Pittsburgh offense isn’t producing enough points. But that isn’t enough to produce a quarterback change. Yet. After Thursday night’s 29-17 loss to the Browns, coach Mike Tomlin was unequivocal in his ongoing support of current starter Mitch Trubisky. When asked about the possibility of shifting from Trubisky to rookie first-rounder Kenny Pickett, Tomlin said, [more]
