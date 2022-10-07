Moment of the Game: Russell Wilson 51-yd pass to Courtland Sutton
Mekhi Blackmon takes care of his side of the field, making life far easier for everyone else on the USC defense.
Belgium will head into the World Cup off the back of a defeat, losing 1-0 to the Netherlands in their final Nations League match in September. Three days earlier Kevin De Bruyne had starred in a 2-1 win over Wales.
Broncos linebacker Baron Browning is in the training room after a fourth quarter injury. Browning injured his right hand while tackling Colts running back Phillip Lindsay for a 2-yard loss with 7:50 remaining. Browning ran off, holding his hand. The Broncos list him as questionable to return with a wrist injury. He has five tackles, [more]
Can we just get to this rematch?
Denny Carter identifies pass and run funnel defenses DFS players can exploit in Week 5, including a low-rostered Commanders-Titans stack. (Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports)
Four games into his Eagles career, James Bradberry has been everything the Eagles could have dreamed of when they signed him. By Reuben Frank
Richard Sherman had thoughts after watching Russell Wilson repeat history.
Wade Phillips nailed how bad Colts-Broncos was on Thursday
So who fills in for Lacey upon his sudden departure?
The Broncos had an open receiver on their final play of overtime.
On the final play of Thursday night’s loss to the Colts, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson threw an incomplete pass. Wilson never appeared to look to his right, where wide receiver K.J. Hamler was wide open for a game-winning touchdown. After the game, Hamler acknowledged that he would have scored if Wilson had thrown it to [more]
“I think once they let him in the door, he’ll never come out,” the North Dakota pizza shop owner told KFYR of the 6-foot-6, 295-pound lineman.
Russell Wilson was locked in on Courtland Sutton, but KJ Hamler was wide open.
ROSTER NEWS: The Falcons have released starting nose tackle Anthony Rush after four games.
The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos set back offensive football quite a ways on Amazon Prime on Thursday night.
Tom Brady doesn't seem very impressed with his Buccaneers or the NFL as a whole at the quarter mark of the season.
IndyStar's Nate Atkins has plenty of thoughts on this weird Indianapolis Colts victory with no touchdowns.
The Broncos and Colts were miserable on offense.
Bronco coach Nathaniel Hackett is having a rough first year. At this rate, he won’t get a second. After adding yet another member of the coaching staff to help Hackett make better decisions in key moments, Hackett made a couple of questionable decisions in two key moments during the 12-9 overtime loss to the Colts. [more]
With the 49ers being Jimmy Garoppolo's team once again, NFL executives wonder if trading up for Lance in 2021 ever was necessary.