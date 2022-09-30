Moment of the Game: QB Joe Borrow 59-yard TD pass to WR Tee Higgins

Reuters

If global market investors thought 2022 couldn't get any more painful or unpredictable the last few months have certainly proved them wrong. Another $9 trillion wiped off world stocks, oil down more than 20%, historic losses for bonds, war, and things became so ugly in G7 Japan and Britain in recent weeks that the authorities had to step in. With inflation-fearing central banks racing each other to ramp up borrowing rates there have now been nearly 300 interest rate hikes over the last year.