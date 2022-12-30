Moment of the Game: QB Dak Prescott 10-yd TD pass to TE Dalton Schultz
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's 10-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dalton Schultz was the "Thursday Night Football" moment of the game.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's 10-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dalton Schultz was the "Thursday Night Football" moment of the game.
Something weird is happening in Denver. That statement would be true pretty much every week of a wild and wacky 2022 season. The current nuttiness comes from a sudden effort by multiple Broncos players to rush to the public defense of quarterback Russell Wilson. From receiver Jerry Jeudy to receiver K.J. Hamler to receiver Kendall [more]
Can Chicago snap their eight-game losing streak to kick off the new year? Our Bears Wire staff share their game picks for Sunday's matchup.
Here are the Top 5 Giants stories of 2022...
The Eagles host the Saints on Sunday afternoon. Here are some key matchups to watch. By Dave Zangaro
Quinnen Williams named MVP of the Jets
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy revealed on Thursday how and when the 49ers approached him leading up to 2022 NFL Draft.
Titans head coach Mike Vrabel sent an email asking for more consistency from NFL officials earlier this season, but he didn’t get what he was looking for from the crew working Thursday night’s game against the Cowboys. Vrabel’s specific gripe on Thursday night was with how officials handled roughing the passer. Titans linebacker Monty Rice [more]
Are the Eagles better off resting Jalen Hurts for another week and going with Gardner Minshew?
Former Dallas Cowboy Deion Sanders had a few words of advice for this season’s team.
Whether or not the Raiders become a team the Bears can take advantage of in an NFL draft trade, their decision to bench Derek Carr starts the QB carousel that should benefit the rebuilding Bears.
There is no easier target in the NFL than Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson right now.
Brandon Aiyuk shared with NBC Sports Bay Area why he encouraged Davante Adams to sit out of Sunday's 49ers-Raiders game amid Las Vegas' Derek Carr drama.
South Carolina’s head coach has a pretty firm stance on this concept.
Washington has 11 wins for the first time since 2016 while Texas finishes the season 8-5.
Cowboys improve to 12-4 and still have an outside shot at winning the NFC East
Adams on Carr's demotion: "I don't think anybody was excited about it in here."
Since entering the league as part of the 2019 NFL Draft class, defensive stalwarts Nick Bosa and Maxx Crosby have faced comparisons at every turn.
Quotes from Coach Mike Vrabel, QB Joshua Dobbs, others from postgame press conferences, media interviews and more
The Oklahoma Sooners fell short of the Florida State Seminoles on Thursday night in the Cheez-It Bowl. OU ends the season with a 6-7 record.
When you reach out across the league and ask people to shape up a Brady pursuit, what you hear is that the Raiders make more sense than anyone else now that Derek Carr is out of the fold.