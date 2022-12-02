Moment of the Game: Josh Allen 8-yard TD pass to Gabe Davis
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's 8-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Gabe Davis.
Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne spoke after Thursday night's loss to the Bills about the team's struggles in the passing game as well as the controversial play-calling.
Alabama high school football teams will have a rough next few years. Thompson 8th-grade quarterback Trent Seaborn won MVP at the AHSAA 7A championship.
The Patriots laid an egg offensively Thursday night, and more than a few players didn't seem pleased with their plan of attack. Our Phil Perry has the scoop from a locker room looking for answers after another demoralizing loss to Buffalo.
With the transfer portal opening on Monday, this offensive lineman plans to use his two years of eligibility to play elsewhere.
The Patriots still had all three timeouts when the Bills kneeled down at the end of Thursday night’s game to run out the clock on a 24-10 win, and Bill Belichick let the clock run. Afterward, he said he didn’t see the point of extending the game any longer and risking injuries. Belichick noted that [more]
With six weeks left in the NFL's regular season, the playoff picture is beginning to get clearer. But that doesn't mean anything is fully set yet.
Week 14 has a serious implications for the College Football Playoff and conference championships. Our expert picks for the biggest games.
What has Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa noticed about his fellow signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo?
The Patriots are in a bit of a weird spot in the post-Tom Brady era.
Green Bay Packers coach Dan Devine desperately traded a treasure trove of draft picks for quarterback John Hadl, who was near the end of his career.
There's a full slate of major games in Week 14 of the college football season. Our staff makes its bold predictions for Saturday's biggest showdowns.
James was asked a lot of questions about Kyrie Irving promoting an antisemitic movie, but none about Jones' 1957 desegregation photo.
The Bills placed Von Miller on injured reserve before Thursday night’s game against the Patriots and their defense’s first outing without Miller went just fine. Patriots defensive back Marcus Jones moonlighted on offense and took a quick pass 48 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter, but the team only picked up 194 yards [more]
Analyzing Friday's Utah at USC Pac-12 Championship Game odds and lines, with expert picks, predictions and best bets.
The Chiefs have an opportunity to improve to 10-2 with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.
‘Iran’s regime has tried hard to brainwash its people against the US, but most Americans who’ve been to Iran will tell you it’s among the friendliest places’
Four-times winners Germany have crashed out of the World Cup at the group stage for a second tournament in succession, failing to banish the demons of their ignominious exit in 2018.
Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin was disqualified following an unnecessary roughness penalty against the Patriots.
Should Darnell Mooney's injury impact whether or not Justin Fields returns this season? Was Velus Jones a massive draft whiff? Is there an underrated offseason need? Josh Schrock dives into the mailbag as the season hits the homestretch.
Ty Gibbs on Thursday declined to discuss the death of his father, which occurred just hours after the young NASCAR driver clinched the Xfinity Series championship last month. Gibbs was asked about his grandfather, Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs, telling the employees at Joe Gibbs Racing they all had to move forward, even as they mourn the sudden death of 49-year-old Coy Gibbs. Coy Gibbs died in his sleep just hours after his 20-year-old son won the Xfinity Series title on Nov. 5 at Phoenix Raceway.