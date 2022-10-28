Moment of the Game: Devin Duvernay 15-yd rush TD
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay's 15-yard rush touchdown is the moment of the game.
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were defeated by the Baltimore Ravens in a contest that wasn’t as close as the final score indicated.
One of the biggest questions for the Bruins entering the season was whether one of their goalies would emerge as the clear-cut No. 1 at the position. And luckily for the B's, one of them has done just that through eight games.
New York Giants GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll immediately addressed the team following the trade of Kadarius Toney.
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is on such a heater right now, he has former Cowboys defensive ends losing it on live television. By Adam Hermann
Emma Raducanu's former coach, Dmitry Tursunov, has described "red flags" in her camp which pushed him to end their partnership.
After beating the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football, Lamar Jackson held up a fan's sign that had a message for the Ravens.
It's not TNF without a major injury or two.
Klay Thompson ended his postgame press conference Thursday night by ripping TNT broadcaster Charles Barkley for comments made Tuesday night.
Paul Finebaum announces his top four college football teams ahead of Week 9.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh gave injury updates on multiple key players
Ten hours after Andre Iguodala insinuated Steph Curry should get 'a piece' of the team's new $7 billion valuation, the reigning NBA Finals MVP showed why.
The Eagles and Robert Quinn reportedly agreed to chop off the final two years of his contract. By Dave Zangaro
The discourse surrounding Mac Jones and the Patriots' quarterback situation has reached another level, with one NFL general manager believing that the second-year QB may not last in New England.
Charles Robinson, Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein discuss the final days before the NFL trade deadline, the QB controversy in New England, the Colts benching Matt Ryan and more.
Hear what Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had to say after Thursday night's 27-22 loss to the Baltimore Ravens
The Buccaneers struggled yet again on offense.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Luka Doncic's 40-point triple-double performance in Dallas' win in Brooklyn.
After trading Robert Quinn, the Bears are faced with three paths as the NFL trade deadline approaches.
LeBron James made a cryptic Instagram post after the Los Angeles Lakers fell to 0-4 on the young NBA season.
Also, for whatever reason, the UCF Knights remain atop our state rankings. Whatever reason? Have you seen the Gators, 'Noles and 'Canes?