The moment the Boston Celtics won Banner 18

The Boston Celtics won their NBA-record 18th title on this past Monday (June 17) evening by winning the 2024 NBA Finals 4-1 vs. the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. It came 16 years to the day of the Celtics’ last title in 2008, a fact not lost on most fans of the storied ball club in a 617 area code, to boot.

Our friends over at the official “Celtics All Access on CLNS” YouTube channel were thankfully smart enough to document the exact moment that coveted 18th banner became a done deal, saving the big moment for posterity on video.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to see history for yourself.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire