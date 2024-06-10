Mom of Ronnie Bowers throws out 1st pitch at Dayton Dragons game

The mother of Ronnie Bowers, the 16-year-old shot to death at Alter Fest in 2016, threw out the first pitch at Sunday’s Dayton Dragons game.

>>RELATED: ‘I’m trying to smile through the tears,’ mom of Ronnie Bowers says, 7 years after his death

Jessica Combs is a Life Connection of Ohio volunteer, and her son, Ronnie, lives on through organ donation.

Both were honored at the game.

“I just think it’s a great way to honor Ronnie and also represent Life Connection,” she said.

She said she is grateful to raise awareness for Life Connection for Ohio.

>>RELATED: Ronnie Bowers remembered at 2022 vigil

As News Center 7 previously reported, Bowers was driving friends home from the festival in Kettering the night of Sept. 4, 2016, when he was hit in the back of the head by gunfire aimed at a group of people who had gotten into a fight with another group of people.

Kylen Gregory, then 16 and who fired that shot, is still in prison serving what’s left of an 11-year sentence.

He is expected to be released or at least be parole-eligible in early September 2027, according to Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction records.

Miles Heizer, then 18, was driving the other car that night. He was sentenced to 24 months in prison.

Ronnie spent five days in a hospital, with his mom at his bedside. His funeral was on Sept. 11, 2016.