Mom knows exactly what to say to person who accused her of ‘borrowing’ her baby: ‘Best clap back ever’

A mother said she borrowed her daughter from the neighbors in a hilarious response to a hater.

Nika Diwa documents her life as a mother to her baby girl Zizi. The mom has 455,000 TikTok followers. Diwa has Filipino heritage, and her husband’s background is Nigerian. While it might seem obvious that Zizi would then be a mix of both her parents, the concept seemed to evade some of Diwa’s followers.

When one person asked a question that would be offensive if it weren’t so stupid, Diwa had the perfect response.

“Is that your kid? Or you borrow the neighbor’s kid for the video?” a user asked.

Diwa answered with the precise amount of seriousness the ridiculous question called for: none at all.

“This is a really good question,” the mom said with her child in tow. “When the pandemic first started, my neighbors started this business called Borrow My Black Baby. I thought, perfect.”

Diwa said she felt it was time to start her career as a TikTok influencer, and Black babies are really hot on social media right now.

“I asked my husband, will you make a Black baby with me? And he said, ‘You know, I don’t see the value in that.’ I said it’s good for views. He said, ‘I don’t care,'” she joked. “So until I can convince him that this is an asset to our future, yes, I will be continuing to borrow my neighbor’s Black baby. Yes.”

People thought Diwa’s response was hilarious, which earned her 1.9 million likes on TikTok.

“We have to put a stop to the borrowing of Black babies. My white baby can’t find work anymore. It’s getting hard to put formula on the table,” one person joked.

“Best clap back ever,” another wrote.

“I thought I was the only one who participated in this program! 19 years later, and they won’t take him back,” a user commented.

