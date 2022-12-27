Mom of Hornets point guard talks motherhood, son’s childhood in new book

The mother of standout Charlotte Hornets point guard Terry Rozier is sharing her story in a new book called The Blaq Print.

In it, Gina Tucker talks about motherhood, her daughter’s journey with cerebral palsy, and the difficult decision to send Rozier to live with her mother -- which she said was an effort to save his life.

“I was thinking all this time, lying to myself, that I’m healed from my trauma and I wasn’t,” Tucker told Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown.

“I started the process to really getting healed, and when I started that process I was like, other people need to hear this,” Tucker added.

>> Hear Tucker’s full conversation with Brown in the video at the top of this page.

