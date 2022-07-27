Mom cried 'tears of joy:' Here's how Ja'Marr Chase spent his first $1 million with Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase has money on his mind.

Fresh off being named the best wide receiver in the NFL by Chris Simms (take that, "Madden"), Chase sat down with GQ Sports to discuss how he spent his first $1 million after signing with the Bengals last year.

The 22-year-old was the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He signed a four-year contract with the team for $30.8 million, and he received a $19.8 million signing bonus.

After joining the Bengals, Chase said his first big purchase was a black Maserati with a red interior for his mother.

"She was crying tears of joy," he recalled in the GQ Sports video.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) leaves a press conference following a Super Bowl Week practice on the campus of UCLA in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.

The LSU product said he used his football earnings to pay off his family home and buy himself a Rolls-Royce Wraith, jewelry and clothes. Chase also gave each of his siblings $15,000.

But he didn't spend all of the cash. The 2021 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year says he saved around $400,000 of his first million for the future.

Find out what else he has purchased and what his first job was in his GQ Sports interview below.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase's first purchase with NFL contract: Car for mom