Molyneux signs new Doncaster contract

Luke Molyneux played a key role in helping Doncaster challenge for promotion last season [Getty Images]

Doncaster Rovers forward Luke Molyneux has signed a new three-year contract with the League Two side.

Molyneux, 26, scored 11 goals last season, with five of them coming in Rovers' final eight matches of the campaign.

They missed out on promotion from League Two when Crewe beat them on penalties in the play-off semi-finals.

Doncaster say he snubbed interest from higher-division clubs to stay.

“I’m here to get this club back to where it should be," Molyneux told the club website.

"You see how good we were at the end of the season. We’ve definitely got that to go again next year and I’m looking forward to seeing what happens."

Molyneux began his career at Sunderland and had a three-year spell at Hartlepool before signing for Doncaster in 2022.

Rovers manager Grant McCann told the club website: “I’m really, really pleased with this one.

“Mols has been tremendous since I’ve been here - not just with what he does on the football pitch. He trains well, he’s a good person to have around the place.

“The boys love him, the fans love him and I think this is a great piece of business for us.”