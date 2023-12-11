Molly-Mae Hague tearfully admits she’s “going through it” in update

YouTube

Former Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague has shared an emotional update with fans, revealing in a recent YouTube video that she is "going through it".

In her most recent vlog, the reality star and influencer appeared tearful as she opened about how she'd been feeling recently. "Guys, I don't really know what to come on here and tell you right now," she began, while sat on the floor in her closet.

"I know how bad I look. Trust me, however bad I look, I feel 20 times worse."

Molly-Mae went on to explain that she had decided to post the video after revealing on Instagram the previous day that she had recently taken a temporary break from filming for her YouTube channel.

Becoming visibly emotional, Molly-Mae then went on to discuss her reasons for taking time out, saying: "To be completely honest, I've been going through it in more ways than one.

"I am hoping, in say about a week, I might be in a place mentally, physically emotionally where I can start filming some proper content for you guys again and get back on my channel."

"So please bear with me, I am really desperate to come back to you guys," she added before ending the video.

While the reality star didn't go into detail about what had exactly been happening to make her emotional at the time, the video comes amid rumours of a split from her boxer fiancé Tommy Fury.

Molly-Mae and Tommy first met on the 2019 series of Love Island, going on to welcome their first child, daughter Bambi Fury, in January this year before announcing their engagement in July.

