Molly Lillard, Michigan Wolverines volleyball standout and daughter of former NFL WR Al Toon, found dead in apparent murder-suicide

Molly Toon (center) walks onto the court during a Senior Day celebration for the University of Michigan volleyball team on Nov. 27, 2013 with her parents, Al and Jane Toon.

Former Middleton (Wis.) High School and University of Michigan volleyball standout Molly Lillard, the daughter of former University of Wisconsin and New York Jets wide receiver Al Toon, reportedly was shot to death in what police are describing as an apparent murder-suicide Sunday in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Arizona Republic reported that Lillard was found with gunshot wounds in front of a house around 5 p.m. local time and transported to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries. Her husband, Royce Lillard III, was suspected of the shooting and barricaded himself in his home before being found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. SWAT teams tried to establish contact with Royce Lillard before entering the home around 11 p.m.

The couple's 8-month-old child was also inside the house and was not injured.

According to the Times-Tribune in Middleton, the couple had been married for two years.

Completely heartbroken. 💔 Praying for the Toon family and sending love to the entire @umichvball family. Love you, Molly. pic.twitter.com/vqRPFZgFAV — Erin Virtue (@ErinVirtue) April 13, 2021

Here's a few shots of the great Molly Toon during her days at @MHS_Cardinals. Toon, 28, was killed Sunday in an apparent murder/suicide in Scottsdale, AZ. pic.twitter.com/uOK12SINAb — Rob Reischel (@robreischel) April 13, 2021

Molly Elizabeth Lillard, 28, was a 2010 graduate of Middleton High School, twice leading the school to the state volleyball tournament before playing at the University of Michigan. She was a four-year letter-winner for the Wolverines and earned honorable mention all-American honors from the American Volleyball Coaches Association as a senior in 2013.

The Toon family — parents Jane and Al and four children — is well known in Madison.

Molly Toon (center) celebrates senior day at the University of Michigan in 2013, flanked by her family (from left) sister Kirby, father Al, mother Jane and sister Sydney.

Molly's father, Al Toon, finished his college career in 1984 as the Badgers' all-time leader in receptions (131), receiving touchdowns (19) and yards (2,103), school marks he held for nearly two decades before he was bypassed by Lee Evans in 2003. He was selected No. 10 overall in the 1985 NFL draft by the New York Jets and earned first-team All Pro distinction in 1986 along with three Pro Bowl selections over eight years.

The annual award presented by the Wisconsin Sports Network to the state's best high school receiver is named for Toon, who was also a two-time All-American triple jumper with the Wisconsin Badgers track and field team and qualified for the Olympic trials.

Molly's brother, Nick Toon, also had an illustrious career as a receiver for the Badgers and is fourth in career receptions with 171 and in receiving yards with 2,447. He was selected in the 2012 NFL draft (fourth round) by the New Orleans Saints and stayed in the league through the 2015 season, making 21 catches for 283 yards and a touchdown.

Michigan's Molly Toon, right, attempts to score over the defense of Tennessee's Olivia Okoro, right, and Tiffany Baker during a first round match in the NCAA Division 1 women's college volleyball tournament, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2012, in Louisville, Ky.

In 2011, ESPN profiled an evening for the Toon family during which Nick played in the inaugural Big Ten title game against Michigan State while Molly's Michigan team simultaneously upset Stanford in the NCAA volleyball tournament to reach the Sweet 16.

Molly's sister, Kirby Toon, played volleyball at Wisconsin, and youngest sister Sydney played volleyball at UW-Whitewater.

Note: Photos in the Rob Reischel tweet taken by Mary Langenfeld.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Molly Lillard, volleyball star and daughter of Al Toon, shot to death