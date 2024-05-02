Molly Houts named to NSIC All-Defensive Team as centerfielder

May 1—BEMIDJI — Bemidji State softball senior Molly Houts has been recognized by the NSIC as an All-Defensive Team centerfielder, the league announced Tuesday afternoon.

Houts is just the second Beaver to be recognized with a defensive award since the league began selecting players for the Gold Glove Team in 2012. Jessica Yost was the first to be recognized when she was named to the NSIC Gold Glove Team in 2017.

In 48 games in the outfield, Houts posted a .981 fielding percentage with 97 putouts, eight assists and committed just two errors on 107 total chances.