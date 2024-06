Moline wins over Rock Island 1-0 for Governor’s Cup

Moline wins over Rock Island 1-0 for Governor’s Cup

Moline legion baseball win on a walk-off walk over Rock Island, 1-0 to take home the Governor’s Cup from Douglas Park.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.