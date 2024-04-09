Moline High School names new head girls’ basketball coach

The Moline-Coal Valley School District has hired Katelyn McNamara as head varsity girls’ basketball coach for Moline High School.

According to a release, McNamara has extensive experience as a head coach for

girls’ basketball at the high school and middle school levels. McNamara began her coaching career as a freshman/JV girls’ basketball head coach at Assumption High School in 2011 and lead her team to conference championships from 2012-2016, serving as Assumption’s head coach for varsity girls’ basketball from April 2016 – May 2020. Under her leadership, the Lady Knights made three Iowa State appearances in 2017, 2018 and 2020. McNamara received the award of 3A Region 8 Coach of the Year from the Iowa Girls’ Coaches Association (IGCA) in 2018 and was selected as head coach of the 2019 IGCA Iowa Senior All-Star game. Following work as head coach in Edwardsville, Ill., McNamara became the head coach for the sophomore girls’ basketball team at Geneseo High School.

Katelyn McNamara (Moline-Coal Valley School District)

“I am honored and excited to lead the Moline girls’ basketball program. The commitment and vision of the administration and hiring committee make me even more eager to meet the athletes and get to work,” McNamara said. “There is some special talent in the program, and I’m committed to finding ways to channel that talent to make the program, and the girls as individuals, successful. I’ve always had a great amount of respect for Moline athletics, and I’m looking forward to being part of this community.”

McNamara will work as an English teacher at Moline High School beginning with the 2024-2025 school year. She currently serves as an English teacher at Geneseo High School. McNamara holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Secondary English Education from St. Ambrose University.

