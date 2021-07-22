Molina lifts Cards to 3-2 win over Cubs in 10 innings

  • St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina hits a single to drive in the winning run during the 10th inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)
    1/9

    Cubs Cardinals Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina hits a single to drive in the winning run during the 10th inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)
  • St. Louis Cardinals celebrate a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)
    2/9

    Cubs Cardinals Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals celebrate a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)
  • St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina is congratulated after hitting a single to drive in the winning run in the 10th inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)
    3/9

    Cubs Cardinals Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina is congratulated after hitting a single to drive in the winning run in the 10th inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Chicago Cubs' Eric Sogard watches his RBI double during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)
    4/9

    Cubs Cardinals Baseball

    Chicago Cubs' Eric Sogard watches his RBI double during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)
  • St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Giovanny Gallegos throws during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)
    5/9

    Cubs Cardinals Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Giovanny Gallegos throws during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)
  • Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras is hit by a pitch during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)
    6/9

    Cubs Cardinals Baseball

    Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras is hit by a pitch during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina reacts after striking out during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)
    7/9

    Cubs Cardinals Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina reacts after striking out during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)
  • St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, left, tags out Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)
    8/9

    Cubs Cardinals Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, left, tags out Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)
  • St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, right, argues with umpire Jeff Nelson during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)
    9/9

    Cubs Cardinals Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, right, argues with umpire Jeff Nelson during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina hits a single to drive in the winning run during the 10th inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)
St. Louis Cardinals celebrate a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina is congratulated after hitting a single to drive in the winning run in the 10th inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)
Chicago Cubs' Eric Sogard watches his RBI double during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Giovanny Gallegos throws during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)
Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras is hit by a pitch during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina reacts after striking out during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, left, tags out Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, right, argues with umpire Jeff Nelson during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
WARREN MAYES
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cardinals manager Mike Shildt had one thought when he saw Yadier Molina striding to home plate in the 10th inning: Game over.

Molina doubled home the winning run against All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel to give St. Louis a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night.

“I think right there the game’s over,” Shildt said. “That’s the first thing that goes in my head. I’m sitting there and thinking it’s time to go home. He was locked in. He’s a tough player.”

Adam Wainwright pitched seven strong innings for the Cardinals. Harrison Bader and Dylan Carlson each hit an RBI double in the seventh to put St. Louis ahead 2-1.

Bader also robbed Willson Contreras of an early two-run homer.

“The defense behind me tonight was outstanding,” Wainwright said. “Those guys played a really good game. Their guy did a good job, too, so it was a good win. Last night was a tough loss. We just couldn’t lose this one. The clubhouse is rocking right now.”

Chicago tied it in the ninth on pinch-hitter Eric Sogard's run-scoring double off Giovanny Gallegos.

Paul Goldschmidt started the bottom of the 10th as the automatic runner on second base. Nolan Arenado drew a walk from Kimbrel (1-3), who got the final out in the ninth for the Cubs. Molina then hit a drive to right field for a ground-rule double and his ninth career game-ending hit.

Anthony Rizzo began the top of the 10th on second and went to third on a single by Javier Baez that chased John Gant. But on a forceout at second, Rizzo stopped halfway down the line and was tagged out in a rundown for a double play.

“It looked like he just froze there,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “We left some guys on earlier in the game. We shouldn't have even been in that situation, to be honest with you.”

Cardinals shortstop Edmundo Sosa started the play.

“I was running through scenarios in my head before the play,” Sosa said through a translator. “What can I do if the ball gets hit to me? I saw that Rizzo wasn't breaking immediately. I went over to second base by myself. I peeked again and saw he was a little bit further down the line and it was at the point of no return at that point. I had to go home so we could get Rizzo.”

T.J. McFarland (1-0) earned his first win with the Cardinals.

After the Cubs tied it in the ninth, Gant came in and hit two batters with pitches to load the bases before getting Rizzo to ground out.

St. Louis went ahead 2-1 in the seventh when the Cardinals chased starter Kyle Hendricks, who has won 10 straight decisions.

“Kyle was great tonight,” Ross said. “I thought it was another great performance from him. He's been as good and as steady as anybody.”

Paul DeJong hit a slow roller in front of the plate and went to second on a throwing error by catcher Contreras. With one out, Bader hit a double to left that scored DeJong.

“I play with my heart,” Bader said. “It's a matter of keeping things simple. I'm so happy to be out there playing baseball with my teammates. I think there's a lot of good things ahead of us.”

Bader, who went 3 for 4, has hit safely in 12 of his last 14 games while notching five multi-hit efforts in his last seven games.

“He understands what kind of player he needs to be,” Shildt said. “He’s a talented kid.”

Andrew Chafin entered and got a flyout before Carlson doubled in Bader.

The Cubs took a 1-0 lead in the third when Rafael Ortega tripled home Nico Hoerner with one out.

“We left 12 guys on base,” Hoerner said. “In a low-scoring game, that's significant. I had a couple of at-bats with runners in scoring position. Each guy in the locker room feels we were one pitch from turning the game around.”

BATTERYMATES

Wainwright and Molina made their 292nd career start as batterymates, which is fourth all-time (since record-keeping began in 1908) in major league history. The pair is 14 games behind the Chicago White Sox duo of Red Faber and Ray Schalk for third place.

EJECTED

Shildt was ejected before the sixth inning began. Carlson was called out on strikes with runners on second and third by plate umpire Jeff Nelson to end the fifth. An upset Carlson voiced his displeasure with the call. Shildt came out and was sent to the clubhouse for the third time this season and the eighth time in his career.

“I took a nap,” Shildt quipped about how he spent the rest of the game.

HIT BY PITCH

Cardinals pitchers plunked five batters in the game, including three in the ninth inning. That raised St. Louis' total to an MLB-leading 72 hit batters.

HITTING STREAK

Goldschmidt extended his season-best hitting streak to 16 games with a double in the first inning. It’s the longest active streak in the majors and the longest by a Cardinals player since Molina’s 16-game run in April 2019.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: Kris Bryant (hamstring fatigue) remained out of the lineup. Bryant was removed in the fifth inning Wednesday after he made a diving catch in the third. He could potentially return Thursday. ... 3B David Bote (left shoulder dislocation) will resume his rehab stint with Triple-A Iowa on Thursday after getting a day off Wednesday.

Cardinals: RHP Miles Mikolas (forearm) is set to make a rehab start Saturday for Triple-A Memphis in Louisville. ... RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon (shoulder) is slated to pitch one inning Thursday for Memphis.

UP NEXT

Cubs: RHP Adbert Alzolay (4-9, 4.59 ERA) will make his 17th start of the season Thursday and second against St. Louis. He is 0-2 with a 2.45 ERA in three career starts against the Cardinals.

Cardinals: LHP Kwang Hyun Kim (5-5, 2.87) has not allowed a run in 21 innings, the longest streak by a St. Louis pitcher this year. Kim, who has won four straight starts, went six innings to beat the Cubs 6-0 at Wrigley Field on July 10.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Eloy Jiménez, Luis Robert could shift White Sox into another gear

    The White Sox have played like contenders without Eloy Jimnez and Luis Robert. With those two close to returning, the team could find another gear.

  • Cubs vs. Cardinals Highlights

    Molina's walk-off single lifts Cards' over Cubs

  • Observations: Cubs rally in 9th again, Cardinals walk off in 10th

    The Cubs rallied in the ninth inning for the second straight game before the Cardinals won on a walk-off hit in the 10th.

  • Cubs rally with six runs in ninth inning, beat Cardinals 7-6

    Ian Happ said he was being “selectively aggressive" with the game on the line. The Chicago outfielder triggered a six-run rally in the ninth inning, and the Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-6 in a matchup of NL Central rivals. Chicago snapped a two-game losing streak by rallying against St. Louis closer Alex Reyes, who converted his first 22 saves opportunities this season.

  • 77 Chicken Thigh Recipes for Delicious, Easy Dinners

    This is one of our favorite chicken thigh recipes for grilling season. See recipe. For an easy, one-pan weeknight dinner, cumin and turmeric-rubbed chicken thighs go on top of a pile of silky cabbage to finish in the oven, then get topped with sweet peas and a flurry of fresh cilantro. Boneless, skinless chicken thighs, marinated with garlic, oyster sauce, soy sauce, fish sauce, and cilantro roots or stems cook swiftly on the grill, then nestle on top of a springy ramen salad that's garnished with a cornucopia of scallions, lettuce, cilantro, peanuts, and crispy garlic.

  • 17 Baked Chicken Thigh Dinners You'll Want to Make Forever

    The roasted chicken and vegetables in these recipes get a punch of flavor from lively sauces, rubs and marinades. Recipes like our Sheet-Pan Creole Chicken & Shrimp and Paprika Chicken Thighs with Brussels Sprouts will soon be regulars on your dining table. This variation of a shrimp boil can be made in the oven on just one baking sheet.

  • Ex-Falcons assistant coach in critical condition after bike accident

    The current Jets assistant head coach was hospitalized over the weekend after being struck by a motorist while on his bicycle.

  • Jets assistant in hospital after 'horrific' bike accident

    New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp was hit by a car while riding his bicycle in California in a “horrific” crash over the weekend. Knapp was struck Saturday in the city of San Ramon, in the San Francisco Bay Area. The 58-year-old longtime NFL assistant was hospitalized and was in critical condition Tuesday, Lt. Tami Williams of the San Ramon Police Department said.

  • Breaking Down Trade Target Javier Báez

    In this week's Under the Microscope, Andrea Arcadipane looks at how Javier Báez can contribute to a new team if he is traded. (Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Breakout White Sox rookie Yermín Mercedes says he's quitting baseball: 'It's over'

    Mercedes had recently been sent down to Triple-A Charlotte amid a hitting slump.

  • Should You Wear a Face Mask to Protect Yourself From the Delta Coronavirus Variant?

    Experts say it doesn’t hurt to be cautious as cases rise—yes, even if you’re vaccinated.

  • Karras cared more about making Hall of Fame than he let on

    A dozen NFL seasons packed with All-Pro roughhousing, easy celebrity and lots of laughs would be a fulsome career for any man. Karras was a natural in front of the camera, whether crumpling quarterbacks on a muddy field in Detroit or spilling locker-room secrets across the desk from Johnny Carson on “The Tonight Show.” Karras put that tough-guy image and excellent timing to good use, launching a second career that introduced him to a new generation.

  • LEADING OFF: Alvarez carries U.S. flag, big rivalries abound

    Miami Marlins infielder Eddy Alvarez and four-time Olympic women’s basketball gold medalist Sue Bird will be the U.S. flag bearers for the opening ceremonies of the Tokyo Games. The 31-year-old Alvarez won a silver medal in speedskating at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. Alvarez becomes the first baseball player to carry the flag for the U.S. The sport returned to the Olympics at the request of Japan after being absent from the previous two Summer Games.

  • CG: CHC@STL - 7/21/21

    Condensed Game: Yadier Molina lined a walk-off single to win it for the Cardinals, defeating the Cubs 3-2 in extra innings

  • Is United States Steel (X) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Nats GM doesn't plan on having Castro back this season

    Washington Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo says he doesn't plan on having infielder Starlin Castro back with the team this season. Castro was placed on administrative leave July 16 by Major League Baseball under its domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. Rizzo, speaking with a group of reporters about a variety of issues prior to the Nationals' game against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, didn't say if his statement on Castro was based on the whether the process will play out in time or not.

  • Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo on baserunning gaffe vs. Cardinals: ‘That’s on me’

    Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo has has logged two hits in his past five games combined.

  • I Can't Stop Watching This Mesmerizing Video of Olympic Pole Vaulter Sandi Morris Practicing

    If you ever wondered how pole vaulters practice their pole vaulting, here you go. #TokyoOlympics(📽️ @sandicheekspv) @usatf pic.twitter.com/g0OI1K8NkH- #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 20, 2021 Pole vaulters make it look so effortless: they run, stick their massive poles in the ground, and leap over super-high bars onto a mat.

  • Winners and losers of the Seattle Kraken expansion draft

    A look at the winners and losers of the NHL expansion draft after the Seattle Kraken added 30 players.

  • Yankees' Ryan LaMarre on pinch-hit walk-off: 'All you look for is a chance to contribute'

    Yankees OF Ryan LaMarre came through in the clutch on Wednesday night against the Philadelphia Phillies, delivering on a walk-off single in the 10th inning.