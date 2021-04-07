Molina HR, Carlson slam lead Cards over Marlins 7-0 & sweep

  • St. Louis Cardinals' John Nogowski (34), Yadier Molina (4) and Paul DeJong (11) congratulate Dylan Carlson (3) after Carlson hit a grand slam in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Miami. The Cardinals defeated the Marlins 7-0. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
    1/7

    Cardinals Marlins Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals' John Nogowski (34), Yadier Molina (4) and Paul DeJong (11) congratulate Dylan Carlson (3) after Carlson hit a grand slam in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Miami. The Cardinals defeated the Marlins 7-0. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
  • St. Louis Cardinals Yadier Molina (4) congratulates Dylan Carlson (3) after Carlson hit a grand slam in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Miami. The Cardinals defeated the Marlins 7-0. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
    2/7

    Cardinals Marlins Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals Yadier Molina (4) congratulates Dylan Carlson (3) after Carlson hit a grand slam in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Miami. The Cardinals defeated the Marlins 7-0. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
  • St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina (4) hits a home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
    3/7

    Cardinals Marlins Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina (4) hits a home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina (4) gestures to fans after hitting a home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
    4/7

    Cardinals Marlins Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina (4) gestures to fans after hitting a home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
  • St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Matt Carpenter (13) congratulates Yadier Molina (4) after Molina hit a home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
    5/7

    Cardinals Marlins Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Matt Carpenter (13) congratulates Yadier Molina (4) after Molina hit a home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
  • St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (22) throws during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
    6/7

    Cardinals Marlins Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (22) throws during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez throws during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
    7/7

    Cardinals Marlins Baseball

    Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez throws during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
St. Louis Cardinals' John Nogowski (34), Yadier Molina (4) and Paul DeJong (11) congratulate Dylan Carlson (3) after Carlson hit a grand slam in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Miami. The Cardinals defeated the Marlins 7-0. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
St. Louis Cardinals Yadier Molina (4) congratulates Dylan Carlson (3) after Carlson hit a grand slam in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Miami. The Cardinals defeated the Marlins 7-0. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina (4) hits a home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina (4) gestures to fans after hitting a home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Matt Carpenter (13) congratulates Yadier Molina (4) after Molina hit a home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (22) throws during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez throws during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MIAMI (AP) —

Yadier Molina hit a two-run homer and Dylan Carlson added a grand slam, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over Miami 7-0 Wednesday for a three-game sweep that dropped the Marlins to 1-5 for the first time since 2015.

Jack Flaherty (1-0) allowed one hit in six innings, a leadoff single by Corey Dickerson, who advanced on a walk before he was caught stealing. After another walk, Flaherty settled down. He allowed only two more runners, both on walks, and struck out six.

Flaherty had given up six runs over 4 1/3 innings at Cincinnati on opening day.

“Early on I wasn’t locating my fastball,” Flaherty said. “The last game was the same thing. As the innings went on, I was able to attack more, establish my fastball and pitch off of that. I got to a lot better counts.”

Genesis Cabrera and Jordan Hicks finished the three-hitter.

St. Louis allowed three runs against the Marlins after giving up 27 in the opening series.

Pablo López (0-1) allowed two runs and three hits in 6 2/3 innings.

St. Louis had advanced just one runner to scoring position before the seventh.

Molina homered for a 2-0 lead in the seventh and drove in the go-ahead run in each game of the series. Matt Carpenter had drawn a out-two walk, ending a string of 10 batters retired by López.

“Yadi got the big blow and the guys continued to fight,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. “López was good. They threw some good pitching at us.”

Carlson connected against Zach Pop in the ninth, homering for the second consecutive game. He has three hits this season, and all are home runs.

“We put together some good at bats in that inning,” Carlson said. “I worked that back from an 0-2 count. I was really proud of that.”

Miami went 1-for-22 with runners in scoring position in the series. Cardinals right fielder Justin Williams made the game’s final out with a diving catch off Jon Berti’s sinking line drive with Jesús Aguilar on second.

“It definitely didn’t go the way we wanted, disappointing to start the season like this,” Miami manager Don Mattingly said. “I thought we’d be a little more consistent and that’s the part that kind of surprises me.”

Paul Goldschmidt also had an RBI single for St. Louis.

Nolan Arenado singled in the fourth and has hit safely in his first six games as a Cardinal.

STILL IN THE LINEUP:

The 38-year-old Molina caught the first six games, including Wednesday’s 4:10 p.m. start.

“If this were a 1 o’clock game, we would have given it consideration,” Shildt said of resting Molina. “We are going to be intentional giving him some blows. The guy is in a real good place. He loves to play.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: (LHP) Kwang Hyun Kim (back stiffness) is expected to return with the team to St. Louis for the club’s first homestand but there is no announced timetable to activate him from the injured list. Kwang pitched against minor leaguers Tuesday at the team’s spring training facility in Jupiter, Florida.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Adam Wainwright (0-1, 20.25) will start the home opener against Milwaukee on Thursday. Wainwright allowed six runs and seven hits and was pulled after 2 2/3 innings at Cincinnati.

Marlins: RHP Nick Neidert (0-0) or RHP Paul Campbell (0-0) is to start the Mets home opener on Thursday.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Molina's early double, Cardinals pitching stops Marlins 4-1

    Yadier Molina hit a bases-loaded double during a three-run first inning, Daniel Ponce de Leon and the St. Louis bullpen protected the lead, and the Cardinals beat the Miami Marlins 4-1 Monday night. Molina drove in two runs with his 382nd double, moving past Hall of Famer Johnny Bench for eighth place on the career list among catchers. “Not surprised, he’s earned every bit the right to be among the company of the greats,” St. Louis manager Mike Shildt said.

  • Cardinals vs. Marlins Highlights

    Dylan Carlson hits grand slam in Cardinals' 7-0 win

  • Bam Adebayo

    NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 53

  • Game Recap: Grizzlies 124, Heat 112

    The Grizzlies defeated the Heat, 124-112. Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 28 points (23 points in the 3rd quarter), while Jonas Valanciunas added 20 points and 10 rebounds in the victory. Jimmy Butler paced the Heat with 28 points, while Bam Adebayo tallied 18 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, his second triple-double of the season and fifth of his career. The Grizzlies improve to 25-23 on the season, while the Heat fall to 26-25.

  • Miami transfer Chris Lykes picks Hogs over Trojans

    After narrowing his list of potential transfer destinations to Arkansas and USC earlier this week, former Miami, Fla., guard Chris Lykes ultimately announced he'd play for the Razorbacks on Wednesday. “Chris is a proven, dynamic guard who has excelled in the ACC,” head coach Eric Musselman said. Sidelined most of this past year because of an ankle injury, Lykes was a preseason All-ACC selection and appeared in only two games, but put up monster numbers with the Hurricanes.

  • Poland extends COVID-19 curbs amid fears of Easter bounce

    Poland will extend COVID-19 restrictions until April 18, its health minister said on Wednesday, as the country struggles to cope with a third wave of infections that authorities fear could be aggravated by people mixing at Easter. Like its central European neighbours, Poland has seen its health service pushed to the brink by spiralling COVID-19 case numbers.

  • The Transfer Portal, And The Impact Of Michigan's Recent Departures

    The impact of the transfer portal is being felt in both college football and college basketball more than ever nowadays, and the Michigan Wolverines' football program has endured its wrath lately as well … especially in the former.

  • WR Jaylen Waddle is ready for the NFL after winning a National Championship with Alabama

    After breaking his foot in the season opener, WR Jaylen Waddle came back to help Alabama crush Ohio State in the National Championship.

  • Vladimir Tarasenko with a Goal vs. Vegas Golden Knights

    Vladimir Tarasenko (St. Louis Blues) with a Goal vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 04/07/2021

  • Khloe Kardashian tries to get unfiltered photo removed from social media

    A natural-looking image of the glamorous Khloe Kardashian was shared "by accident" by her team.

  • Twitter reacts to potential WR Anthony Miller trade by Bears

    Twitter had plenty of reaction to the news of the Bears discussing trading WR Anthony Miller, and it was mostly the same.

  • Reds rookie Jonathan India keeps raking after taking scary fastball to the head

    The Reds rookie brushed off a scary scene at the plate and carried on the scorching hot start to his career.

  • Grand prix pulled Ryan Bader away from heavyweight, but he has no plans to vacate title

    An interim Bellator heavyweight title? Ryan Bader sees it as a possibility.

  • Megan Rapinoe blasts Draymond Green for women's sports takes: 'you showed your whole ass'

    Megan Rapinoe on Wednesday gave a detailed response to Draymond Green's comments on equal pay in sports.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Kadarius Toney might be the most electric weapon in this class

    We roll along with our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft. Our No. 33 overall player is a thrill-a-minute weapon with the ball in his hands.

  • Yankees make puzzling trade for Rougned Odor

    The Yankees grabbed another power bat for their bench.

  • Exclusive: French Open to be delayed by a week due to President Macron's latest Covid crackdown

    The French Tennis Federation is expected to announce on Thursday that the next grand-slam event – the French Open – will be delayed by a week because of the tougher Covid-19 measures announced by President Macron last week. The delay will shift the event from a May 23 start to a May 30 start, and return the calendar to the old two-week gap between Roland Garros and Wimbledon. A more comfortable three-week interval has been the norm since 2015. The news follows hard on the heels of Wednesday’s postponement of the French Open golf, which was intended to run from May 6 to 9 but has now been set back to an unspecified date later in the year. The FFT might have liked to have taken a similar course, as they did last year when the French Open was postponed four months and started in late September, but the issue was the crowded calendar. Last year’s unilateral decision from the FFT prompted significant ill-feeling around the global game, and with Indian Wells still looking to relocate to the autumn, another late-season Roland Garros would have caused an outcry. Telegraph Sport understands that there is a reduced attendance planned for this slightly delayed French Open, but that the week’s delay has persuaded government officials to approve the idea of at least some fans entering Roland Garros. Had it gone ahead on May 23, the grounds would have had to be empty. Wimbledon is also planning on a reduced attendance policy, even though the road map set out by the Government indicates that the last lockdown restrictions will be lifted on June 21. There may be some relaxation of the All England Club’s stance if cases in the UK are under control by that stage. France has recorded more than 4,000 Covid-19 deaths in the last fortnight, almost 10 times as many as England. ANALYSIS: Moving the French Open will have major repercussions for Wimbledon The French Tennis Federation’s decision is sure to prompt rapid recalculations by players and tournament organisers around Europe. To take one high-profile example, could Andy Murray — whose body has struggled to cope with back-to-back tournaments of late — make the decision to skip Roland Garros in order to prepare himself for a big charge on the grass? As for the tournaments, insiders are already suggesting that the Libema Open — the grass-court event in ’s-Hertogenbosch in the Netherlands, which is due to start on June 5 — will fold. It would originally have begun just as the French Open was ending, but would now be up against the second week of a grand slam. The Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart starts on the same date, and is thought to be asking for compensation from the FFT if it is to go ahead. There are precedents here, as both the United States Tennis Association and Tennis Australia have paid out compensation to events affected by their scheduling manoeuvres in recent months. The complications for the Lawn Tennis Association are significant. Queen’s will not clash directly with the French Open, but its player field is likely to be weakened by the absence of a free week for players to rest and prepare for their transition onto grass. Many of the leading names will probably go without a warm-up event and arrive at Wimbledon a week in advance to practice at Aorangi Park. At the same time, there is perhaps the potential for the LTA to stage an extra event in the week that would normally house the Libema Open, on the basis that players who lose early in Paris will be looking to travel to the UK in any case, and might be keen to play a tournament when they arrive. One possibility could be an upgrade for the Nottingham Challenger, which also starts on June 5, into an ATP 250 — although this scenario would probably require the AELTC to help out with some extra prize money. Everything would become even more difficult if players were required to quarantine after their journey across the Channel. This seems unlikely, however. Multiple matches in the European Championships are still expected to be staged in the UK in June and July. We can presume, then, that visiting athletes will be granted exemptions.

  • Carlos Dunlap came back to the Seahawks because Russell Wilson said he's 'here to stay'

    Carlos Dunlap was only re-signing with the Seahawks if Russell Wilson stayed with the team.

  • Bryson DeChambeau slips away from Augusta National to go disc golfing ahead of the Masters

    The PGA Tour star played most of his round with a random family from Augusta on Tuesday in what was apparently just his second time disc golfing.

  • The 2020-21 NBA season's unanswered questions, featuring the free-falling Lakers and injury-plagued Nets

    We have officially reached the stretch run of the 2020-21 campaign with plenty left unsettled.