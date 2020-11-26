Molde vs Arsenal result: Player ratings as Reiss Nelson stands out in visitors’ Europa League victory

(NTB/AFP via Getty Images)

Molde

Andreas Linde – 6: Most efforts sent his way were not especially testing but the goalkeeper dealt with them well regardless – minus a spill that led to an offside Nketiah finish. Could do little about the visitors’ goals and saved well to deny Lacazette in the second half.

Birk Risa – 5: Struggled a fair bit with the slickness of some of Arsenal’s passing in and around the box.

Henry Wingo – 5: Also found it difficult to keep up with the Gunners’ passing and movement.

READ MORE: Spurs host Ludogorets in Europa League

Sheriff Sinyan – 5: Had to score a back-post tap-in on 16 minutes… didn’t.

Stian Gregersen – 6: Made a couple of well-timed interceptions.

Etzaz Hussain – 6: Looked confident on the ball and keen to stand out for the hosts.

Eirik Hestad – 6: Neat back-heeled pass early on set up a cross that was defended well.

Magnus Wolff Eikrem – 6: Wanted too much time on the ball on a few occasions but was positive with his movement and passing.

Fredrik Aursnes – 5: Failed to make much of an impact for the hosts.

Leke James – 5: Positioning didn’t do justice to some of Molde’s fine passing in the Arsenal half.

Arsenal

Runar Alex Runarsson – 6: Reacted fairly well to keep out Sinyan on 15 minutes, though the goalkeeper was helped somewhat by the botched finish. Completely misjudged a long ball by Linde, rushing out and missing his clearance on the volley.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles – 7: Linked up well with Nelson on numerous occasions and was sound defensively for the most part.

David Luiz – 6: Didn’t have too much to do as most of Molde’s promising passing petered out before the hosts reached dangerous areas. Substituted at half-time.

Cedric Soares – 6: Similarly had little to do but will be glad to have gotten some game time.

Shkodran Mustafi – 6: Good awareness to clear the ball after Runarsson parried Sinyan’s close-range effort in the first half.

Joe Willock – 7: Carried himself with a composure beyond his years and provided the assist for Nelson’s goal.

Story continues

Nicolas Pepe – 8: Winger’s shooting was wayward at first – as it often has been since his arrival. But he improved in the second half, hitting the crossbar from range before scoring minutes later. Constantly tried to make things happen.

Reiss Nelson – 8: Was lively throughout on the left wing, combining well with his team-mates in and around the Molde box. Took his (deserved) goal well.

Reiss Nelson scored Arsenal’s second goal of the nightNTB/AFP via Getty Images

Granit Xhaka – 7: Solid showing to keep Arsenal ticking – reliable as he has been for some time now.

Eddie Nketiah – 6: Wasn’t quite as sharp as his attacking team-mates but certainly wasn’t poor. Stabbed in a rebound in the second half but was offside.

Alexandre Lacazette – 7: Deft through ball in the Molde box should’ve marked an assist in the first half, but the striker was let down by Nelson’s finish. Was denied well by Linde in the second half but generally looked more likely to set up a goal than score one.

Folarin Balogun – 7: In just his second senior outing, the 19-year-old scored with his first involvement off the bench.

This weekend get a £10 free bet with Betfair, when you bet £10 on a Same Game Multi on the Premier League. Terms: Min £10 Same Game Multi bet on any EPL match this Fri - Sun. Free bet valid for 72 hours, awarded at bet settlement. Excludes cashed out bets. T&Cs apply.

Read More

Arsenal confirm first match with fans for nine months

Pepe apologises to Arsenal fans and says ‘no excuses’ for red card