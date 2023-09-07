Molano beats Groves in sprint to stage 12 Vuelta victory

Juan Sebastian Molano won the sprint after a relatively flat stage of the Vuelta, between Olvega and Zaragoza (CESAR MANSO)

Juan Sebastian Molano sprinted to stage 12 victory in the Vuelta a Espana on Thursday, while Sepp Kuss kept the red jersey.

The Colombian, who was beaten by Kaden Groves in the burst to the line at the end of stage four this time held off the Australian, who finished second on the flat 151 kilometres from Olvega to Zaragoza.

Helped by his UAE Team Emirates colleagues, Molano took the stage victory ahead of Alpecin-Deceuninck's Groves, who won the intermediate sprint to tighten his grip on the green jersey.

Jumbo-Visma rider Kuss stays ahead of Spaniard Marc Soler and reigning champion Remco Evenepoel, in second and third respectively in the general classification battle.

Three-time Vuelta winner Primoz Roglic, fourth, shaved four seconds off his time by finishing second in the intermediate sprint.

Stage 13 on Friday is a key one for general classification contenders, featuring over 4,000 metres of climbing in the Pyrenees, running 135 kilometres from Formigal to the Col du Tourmalet in France.

This is the 78th edition of the Vuelta, which ends in Madrid on September 17 after 21 stages and 3,153.8 kilometres.

