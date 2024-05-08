Mola and Hutchinson among four leaving Reading

Defender Clinton Mola and midfielder Sam Hutchinson are among four players released by Reading after the 2023-24 season.

Left-backs Nesta Guinness-Walker and Matty Carson are also not staying with the League One club.

Reading have opened talks with defender Kelvin Abrefa and midfielder Tivonge Rushesha over new contract offers to stay.

Mola made 36 appearances in all competitions this season after joining as a free agent last September.

Hutchinson joined Reading in the summer of 2022 but injuries have limited him to only 26 games across the last two campaigns.

The Royals have activated one-year extensions on contracts for Femi Azeez and Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan - who both scored nine goals this campaign - as well as Michael Craig, Jeriel Dorsett, Joel Pereira and Jayden Wareham.

Reading finished the 2023-24 season 17th in the League One table.