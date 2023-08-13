Moises Caicedo could dictate whether Chelsea or Liverpool contest title race

Sterling would benefit from Caicedo's passing while Mac Allister would be reunited with his former Brighton team-mate - GETTY IMAGES/Shaun Botterill - Moises Caicedo could dictate whether it is Chelsea or Liverpool who contest title race

In the executive boxes sat the owners. For Chelsea there was Todd Boehly and, for Liverpool, John W Henry, and it would be no surprise if the topic of conversation afterwards was not just about how open and entertaining this game was but who would win the race for Moises Caicedo.

As an demonstration of the gaps that the Brighton defensive midfielder would fill, the ‘Moises Caicedo derby’ was as good as it gets. Both Chelsea and Liverpool desperately need Caicedo and as much as they showed their strengths they also revealed their weaknesses.

Rather as with the battle to sign the 21-year-old Ecuadorean Liverpool struck early but were pegged back. They opened the scoring, through Luis Diaz, in his new No 7 shirt, just as they agreed a fee first – £111million – with Brighton last week.

Then Chelsea hit back, through Axel Disasi on his debut, just as they surpassed Liverpool’s offer with an £115 million fee which – although never rule out a late twist – appears set to seal the deal with Caicedo who has always expressed a preference to join them but will go to the highest bidder.

Diasi's goal on debut was a highlight of a much more attacking-looking Chelsea team - Offside/Jacques Feeney

Is he worth it? The fee is extraordinary but so is the £105 million Chelsea paid for Enzo Fernandez – an amount Arsenal matched with signing Declan Rice – and so Brighton, as is their way, have held firm and demanded it is topped. And when teams are desperate and/or ambitious that is what they do.

When asked about Chelsea’s obvious need for a No 6, their new head coach Mauricio Pochettino pointed out: “We conceded only one shot on target. We agree? Against Liverpool, eh?” However he also added: “We need good players, yes. We need to improve the squad, yes. For sure we are going to improve the squad. It is about finding the right player, the right profile to strengthen.”

Evidently Caicedo – and it seems Romeo Lavia, with a £55million bid having been submitted for the Southampton midfielder – fit that profile and for all of Chelsea’s vast spending they have suddenly left themselves short in that area of the pitch with experienced players such as Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante having left.

The three who lined up against Liverpool were Fernandez, Conor Gallagher and 19-year-old Carney Chukwuemeka but they need reinforcements, they need numbers and, although Pochettino would obviously not admit it, they need more quality. It is a midfield that looks vulnerable and it is not getting the best out of Fernandez to play him in that more defensive role.

Klopp: Chelsea managers get what they want

The bait was also dangled to Jurgen Klopp. Firstly he was questioned about the use of forward Cody Gakpo in midfield, as a No 8, in a very attacking line-up. “We played that pretty much pre-season,” Klopp said. “Modern football is like that, players can play different positions. The role suits him, definitely.”

He then went on the defensive talking about Liverpool’s defensive problems. “They had nothing to do with characteristics of the midfielders,” he protested before being asked whether there was any update on Caicedo.

“Where is the camera? No,” Klopp joked before being informed that Pochettino expected more signings at Stamford Bridge. “Oh, that is what the Chelsea manager wants and usually they get it,” he said, pointedly.

It was said with a smile and it certainly was not an admission of defeat. Liverpool still want Caicedo and – if anything – there need is greater because as well as new signing Alexis Mac Allister, Caicedo’s former Brighton team-mate, played then neither is he a defensive midfielder.

On the ball the Argentinian is excellent but he does not close down the spaces the way a specialist would and that was evident in Chelsea’s goal – with the central defenders left exposed as Disasi latched onto Ben Chilwell’s header – and also in the effort soon after that they had ruled out for offside following a Var check.

“The new players gave us a massive opportunity in offensive moments,” Klopp said as he described Dominik Szoboszlai as a “beast” but it was clear that he was choosing his words carefully.

Szoboszlai was impressive but not devastating in the Liverpool midfield - Chelsea FC/Harriet Lander

The difference in bringing in Caicedo – and maybe Lavia if Liverpool can get him in compensation – to either team is therefore obvious which makes the head-to-head battle for him all the more intriguing. Caicedo would make a huge difference. A difference maybe even between being in and out of the title race. So little wonder he is priced so high by Brighton who have crunched the numbers and know the score.

If this is what Pochball 2.0 looks like – with Pochettino returning to the Premier League as Chelsea head coach after almost four years away – then bring it on. We know what to expect from Liverpool but Chelsea matched them here in entertainment value and surpassed them with more chances and 65 per cent possession as they showed great resilience. It was a transformation from last season.

In saying that it may have been different had Liverpool collected the second goal there early dominance warranted. Instead Mohamed Salah’s effort was rightly ruled out for offside, after a Var check, and it threw Chelsea a lifeline. The question is now will they gain another by beating Liverpool to Caicedo?

It is seven draws in a row in meetings in all competitions between these two sides. But the next contest, the end of a transfer saga, will have a definitive result for one of them which could make a defining difference.

https://part.icle.link/ulsu74y