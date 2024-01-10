Moira Joiner, Julia Ayrault power Michigan State women's basketball past Maryland

EAST LANSING — Captains Julia Ayrault and Moira Joiner have been driving forces behind what the Michigan State women's basketball team has done so far this season under new coach Robyn Fralick.

And the graduate students helped power the Spartans to a key early Big Ten home victory Tuesday.

Ayrault and Joiner combined for 20 points in the final quarter while leading MSU to a 74-69 victory over Maryland at Breslin Center in a matchup of teams receiving votes in the latest Associated Press poll.

Ayrault had her third double-double of the season and finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds and Joiner had 20 points, four rebounds and four assists as the Spartans rebounded from last week's narrow loss to Iowa by ending a seven-game losing streak to one of the Big Ten's perennial powers.

MSU picked up its first win over the Terrapins since Jan. 17, 2019, and just its third win all-time in a series that has featured 21 games.

"That was kind of the main focus this week is how do we respond (from the Iowa loss)," Ayrault said. "We played great against Iowa, but how do we play the next game. It was good to be back at home and good to get a win against a really good Maryland team.

"Me and Mo (Joiner) were talking about it and we've never beaten them. It was good to get a win against them and be back home and do it."

Ayrault, who is averaging 18.6 points in her last six games, and Joiner loomed large as the Spartans (12-3, 2-2 Big Ten) rallied in the second half after having their lowest scoring first half of the season with just 22 points. They combined for 30 points after the break and were 10 of 12 from the field and 3 of 4 from 3-point range.

"I thought they had some of the most critical baskets of the game for us with just making some really tough shots," Fralick said. "Mo made a huge 3. Julia — she did a good job finishing and she put the game to a two-possession game. I'm really proud of them. I'm proud of them for stepping up and playing big in big moments."

Michigan State's Julia Ayrault, left, shoots as Maryland's Jakia Brown-Turner defends during the third quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Theryn Hallock added 14 points and DeeDee Hagemann had 12 points and seven assists for MSU, which shot 55.6% during the big second half. After being bothered by the Terps in the first two quarters, Fralick said the Spartans made a few offensive adjustments that helped them get things going en route to an important win for Big Ten positioning and their quest to reach the NCAA tournament.

"I didn't really care about anything else besides winning," Joiner said. "We can't be a team that goes and plays Iowa like we did and then the next game not. This was a big game, too. Maryland is a good team. These games are super important for the NCAA tournament."

Shyanne Sellers had a game-high 23 points and added nine rebounds for Maryland (10-5, 2-2). Brinae Alexander added 20 points for the Terps, who suffered their second loss in three games after a seven-game winning streak,

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Michigan State women's basketball takes down Maryland