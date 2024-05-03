Mohigans break through to win pitchers' duel over Dover in OVAC Championship

May 2—RICHMOND, Oh. — Morgantown baseball finally broke through in the bottom of the fifth inning to win a pitchers' duel, 7-0, over Dover (Oh.) in the OVAC Class 5A Championship Thursday evening at Edison High School in Richmond, Oh.

Morgantown's Tristan Milik and Dover's Liam Mast went pitch-for-pitch through the first four scoreless innings. After Milik pitched a scoreless top of the fifth, the Mohigans finally got to Mast in the bottom of the frame.

A Caleb Nutter double put runners on second and third with no outs. Weston Mazey drove home Parker Jeffries on a ground ball and Nutter later scored on a wild pitch for a 2-0 advantage. On third base following an error, Mazey scored on Koa Silvers' single.

Dylan Travinski then doubled to put runners back on second and third and that's when the Crimson Tornadoes replaced Mast. Following an intentional walk and a strikeout, Tommy Montague drew a bases-loaded walk to push Morgnatown's lead to 4-0.

Milik pitched another scoreless frame in the top of the sixth and MHS added insurance runs when Travinski hit a bases-loaded, three-run triple for the 7-0 final reading.

Milik finished the complete-game shutout and was named game MVP. He yielded just three hits and two walks while striking out eight.