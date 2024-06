Mohegan Sun 100 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway moved to Saturday morning

New Hampshire Motor Speedway and NASCAR announced today that the Mohegan Sun 100 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway will shift to Saturday morning (June 22) at 10 a.m. ET due to forecasted inclement weather during Saturday‘s original start time of 6:30 p.m. ET.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race will be broadcast on FloRacing.