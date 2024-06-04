Mohawk's season ends in first round of PIAA softball playoffs

Jun. 4—The Mohawk High softball team's season came to an end on Monday.

The Lady Warriors lost to Harbor Creek, 7-1, in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A playoffs at home.

"The District 7, WPIAL, is very good. They're very well coached; strong from top to bottom," Harbor Creek coach Tim Caputo said of Mohawk. "We just had to take one pitch at a time. Addison (Lucas) did a great job today."

Mohawk's season ends after winning the WPIAL Class 3A championship on Friday.

"We just didn't have our best day today, you know?" Mohawk coach Hank Pezzuolo said. "Harbor Creek was just simply better than we were. We made a lot of mistakes and stranded probably a dozen baserunners today. We just didn't help ourselves."

In the bottom of the first inning, Mohawk (18-5) created a bases-loaded situation, but the Lady Huskies (19-5) exited the inning unscathed.

"They got the bases loaded and we just said 'One pitch at a time. Just hit your spot. The batters will do what we want them to do and we'll have to make a play,'" Caputo said. "We did that."

Harbor Creek's Addison Lucas won in the circle. Lucas went the distance and gave up seven hits, one run — earned — and pitched two walks and four strikeouts.

Caputo said Lucas "did a great job," in the circle, adding, "(She) held her cool. We've been down. We've played tough games versus Neshannock, 1-0, and three in Myrtle Beach, two of them which got to the state championship, one in Ohio and one in Virginia, so I think those prepared us for this moment."

Mohawk's Reagan Magno took the loss in the pitcher's circle. Magno went the distance and relinquished nine hits, seven runs — three earned — and threw one walk and two strikeouts.

"They were just getting hits that were going in and we were hitting the ball right at them," Pezzuolo said. "Reagan didn't have her best stuff today but still we made quite a few mistakes as well."

Harbor Creek's Talon King plated the first run of the game on a double in the top of the fourth inning.

"She did a great job," Caputo said of King. "She had a big hit against Fort LeBoeuf in extra innings to give us the Region (4) championship. She's a sophomore and she's a leader on this team already. I look forward to her for the next couple of years."

In the top of the fifth inning, Mohawk made some miscued passes to allow Harbor Creek runners to advance to third and second before Maggie Konieczki brought home a run to take a 2-0 lead.

"Maggie Konieczki is a senior leader; and leadoff batter and has been for four years," Caputo said. "The moment's not too big for her. She knows when it's time to bunt, she has that we over me mentality and she said 'I need to hit here,' and I said, 'Okay. You got it."

Konieczki and King led Harbor Creek with two RBIs each. The Lady Huskies kept things rolling in the fifth inning with Brooke Przybylski scoring on a wild pitch which was followed with Konieczki scoring on a fielder's choice.

"It makes a little difference at the end of the lineup when you can hit from top to bottom," Caputo said. "The bottom of the lineup did a great job. Przybylski got on and it's contagious. Once it starts getting contagious it puts a little pressure on the other team. They're a young team and that's what we want to do, put pressure on them and make them make the play."

Mohawk's Gianna Pezzuolo hit a single to start off the bottom of the sixth inning. Gianna Pezzuolo got to second on a wild pitch and managed to steal third.

Mohawk's Magno singled to bring home Gianna Pezzuolo and score the team's lone run of the game in the bottom of the sixth inning.

"I thought when it was 3-0 that we were going to come back," Coach Pezzuolo said. "I never doubted that we were going to come back and do this."

In the top of the seventh, Harbor Creek added some insurance with Konieczki, Lucas and King all plating one run each. Caputo said the momentum from the fifth inning helped translate into the seventh.

Mohawk will lose two seniors — Maya McGreal and Aricka Young — on its roster.

"Maya and (Aricka) have been some of the best captains we've had here at Mohawk in a very long time," Coach Pezzuolo said of his seniors. "They're going to be surely missed."