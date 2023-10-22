Mohawk Valley's top Week 7 football players and games from Saturday

More: Oswego defeats Notre Dame in Section III varsity football: see photos of the game

Adirondack 16, Holland Patent 0

HOLLAND PATENT - The Adirondack Wildcats shut out Holland Patent 16-0 Saturday and completed a third consecutive seven-win regular season.

The Wildcats (7-1, 3-1 C East), 7-0 through the 2021 and 2022 regular seasons, took an 8-0 lead in the second quarter Saturday and added a touchdown in the fourth. Isaac Croneiser ran 2 yards for the first touchdown and John Hennessey ran in the conversion. Hennessey later scored on a 5-yard run, with Max Weiler running for the conversion.

Hennessey, the quarterback for the Wildcats, attempted only one pass which fell incomplete, but he led the team with 119 rushing yards on 28 carries. Croneiser added 14 carries for 72 yards on a night that saw Adirondack run the ball 60 times.

Defensively, Leon Young led the Wildcats with seven tackles and forced a fumble, and Hennessey intercepted a pass from Holland Patent (3-5, 1-3 C East).

Pulaski 8, Westmoreland/Oriskany 0

WESTMORELAND - With a touchdown in the first quarter and a shutout performance from the defense, Pulaski broke back into the win column with an 8-0 victory over the Westmoreland/Oriskany Bulldogs.

Pulaski (3-5, 2-5 D-1) snapped a five-game losing streak; the Blue Devils had started the season with wins in their first two games.

Nate Pello scored the game's lone touchdown on a 5-yard pass from Collin McGrath and Tanner Trust ran for the conversion.

The Blue Devils, who beat Altmar-Parish-Williamstown and Beaver River to start the season, had allowed 35 points or more in each game during their losing streak.

The win moved Pulaski into a three-way tie for fifth place in Class D-1 with Westmoreland/Oriskany (3-5, 2-5 D-1) and Herkimer (2-6, 2-5 D-1). Had they lost, the Blue Devils would have been the No. 8 seed for the Class D playoffs.

West Canada Valley 44, Cooperstown 8

COOPERSTOWN - West Canada Valley scored 28 points in the first quarter on the way to a 44-8 victpry at Cooperstown.

John Tubia scored four touchdowns for West Canada Valley (6-1, 4-1 Eight Player East), three in the first quarter, and the visitors did all of their scoring before halftime. Tubia scored on runs of 6 and 7 yards in the first quarter and 4 in the second; he also had a 35-yard punt return that raised the score to 28-0 in the first quarter.

Camerohn Ludwig completed the West Canada Valley scoring when he ran an interception back 52 yards in the second quarter. Ludwig ran in three two-point conversions and Iain Farber added one.

Sean Burdick completed 7 of 10 passes for 123 yards, and he led West Canada Valley with 88 rushing yards on six carries. Ludwig caught six passes for 112 yards in his sixth consecutive 100-yard game.

Cooperstown finished the regular season at 0-6 and 0-5 in the eight-player East Division.

Lowville Academy 54, Little Falls 22

LITTLE FALLS - The Lowville Academy Red Raiders matched their season's scoring high Friday when they won 54-22 at Little Falls to end the regular season

Sean Kelly ran for 288 yards in 24 carries and scored touchdowns for Lowville Academy (6-2, 2-2 C East) on runs covering 73, 45 and 2 yards. The Red Raiders had taken a 22-0 lead before Kelly's first touchdown. Logan Watson threw a touchdown pass to Dominic Swiernik and ran 15 yards for a score, and Banyan Barker ran for the first of his two touchdowns. Barker had 13 carries for 71 yards and two touchdowns, and Watson completed 8 of 10 passes for 126 yards with six passes and 101 yards going to Swiernik.

Quarterback Jackson Hummel figured in the scoring on all three touchdowns for Little Falls (1-7, 0-4 C East); he ran 5 yards for one score and threw passes covering 17 yards to Dom Izzo and 80 to Braden McCumber.

McCumber led Little Falls with 46 rushing yards and 80 receiving yards while Izzo caught five passes for 74. Humel was 12-for-24 passing for 200 yards.

Other scores

New York Mills 30, Sauquoit Valley 16

Oswego 22, Utica-Notre Dame 14

Saturday's top performers

TREVOR BORST, Dolgeville - Junior running back scored his team's first five touchdowns.

JOHN HENNESSEY, Adirondack - Junior quarterback ran 28 times for 119 yards and a touchdown, and also ran for two two-point conversions.

CAMEROHN LUDWIG, West Canada Valley - Senior receiver has sixth consecutive 100-yard game and returned an interception for a touchdown. He also had three two-point conversions.

JOHN TUBIA, West Canada Valley - Junior scored four touchdowns in the first half, three as a running back and one on a punt return, and ran for 61 yards on seven carries.

This article originally appeared on Times Telegram: Mohawk Valley football's top Saturday players, games for Oct. 21