Mohawk Valley's top Week 3 football players and games from Friday

New Hartford 42, Central Valley Academy 0

NEW HARTFORD - The New Hartford Spartans did not skip a beat as their schedule shifted into league play. The unbeaten Spartans defeated the Central Valley Academy Thunder 42-0 in their third win by 33 points or more to start the season.

The Spartans (4-0, 1-0 B East) have outscored their opponents 200-36 to start the season in their return to Class B competition after one year in Class A.

Sal Weller got things started with a 73-yard touchdown on the game's opening kickoff.

Cole Raux ran for 242 yards, 10 more than his previous career high set last week against Homer, and scored three touchdowns, and quarterback Johnny Vitullo was 10-for-15 passing for 144 yards and touchdowns to Tommy Vitagliano and Rowan Gall. Gall caught three passes for 86 yards, including his 55-yard touchdown.

New Hartford plays on the road the next two weeks at Oneida and Camden. Central Valley Academy (2-2, 0-1 B East) plays a home game Friday against Camden.

Carthage 42, Oneida 14

CARTHAGE - The Carthage Comets celebrated their first home game by beating Oneida 42-14 for their first victory of the season.

The Comets (1-2, 1-0 B East) took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and never trailed as Geremiah Ademola-Sadipe ran for 355 yards and four touchdowns on 28 caries. Ademola-Sadipe got the scoring started with a three-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, ran five yards for a touchdown in the second quarter, and had runs covering 64 yards in the third and 47 in the fourth.

Quarterback Grant Dicob threw only one pass for Carthage but ran for 74 yards and two touchdowns on four carries. His two-yard run put the Comets up 14-0 in the first quarter, and he ran 50 yards for his other score in the fourth.

Bryson Carinci threw a short touchdown pass to Austin DeGroat in the second quarter for Oneida (1-2, 0-1 B East), and Pierce Relyea had a 68-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Oneida has a Friday home game against New Hartford. Carthage plays at home again Friday against Vernon-Verona-Sherrill.

Southern Hills 67, Utica-Notre Dame 0

TULLY - The Class C-2 Southern Hills Storm won for the first time this season Thursday against Utica's Class D-2 Notre Dame Jugglers.

The Storm (1-2) had scored 60 points in losses to Canastota and Sherburne-Earlville, and put up 67 in Thursday's shutout victory.

Nathan Reid, Beauden McElhannon and Harper Shaw each ran for two touchdowns for Southern Hills' combined squad of players from Tully, LaFayette and Fabius-Pompey. Shaw led the team with 14 carries and 117 yards, and Sean Vaughn added 72 yards and the team's seventh rushing touchdown.

Reid threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Sam Denue, one of two passes he completed and four he attempted.

The Southern Hills defense scored twice off fumble recoveries, and Kevin Yonko was seven-for-10 kicking extra points.

Notre Dame (0-3) has a Saturday morning kickoff against Altmar-Parish-Williamstown next week on its high school field.

More scores

Chittenango 24, Homer 14

Morrisville-Eaton 59, Weedsport 14

Mt. Markham 41, Cato-Meridian 0

Rome Free Academy 14, Syracuse-Henninger 6

Waterville 12, Greene 6

Whitesboro 41, West Genesee 0

Friday's top performers

CHARLIE FOSTER, Vernon-Verona-Sherrill - Senior scored touchdowns on a kickoff return and a 47-yard pass reception.

BRIAN GONZALEZ, Camden - Senior quarterback completed 11 of 15 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns, and led his team with 104 rushing yards on 12 carries.

COLE RAUX, New Hartford - Senior ran for 242 yards, setting a new career-high for the second week in a row, and scored touchdowns on runs covering 41, 40 and eight yards.

