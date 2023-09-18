Mohawk Valley's top Week 2 football players and games from Saturday

Mt. Markham 37, Pulaski 0

PULASKI — Three games into the 2023 season and the Mt. Markham Mustangs defense remains unscored against.

The Mustangs (3-0, 2-0 Class D-1) recorded their third shutout when they defeated the Pulaski Blue Devils (2-1, 1-1 Class D-1) in their first road game of the season.

Mt. Markham Mustang Hunter Makuch (69) pounces on a loose ball and recovers a Notre Dame fumble Sept. 1. Three games into the season, Makuch and the Mustangs defense have yet to allow a point.

Mt. Markham has outscored Pulaski, Westmoreland/Oriskany and Utica-Notre Dame 128-0.

Pulaski had beaten 2022 sectional finalist Beaver River last week. The Blue Devils played their first three games at home and have only one home game remaining on their schedule.

Senior Dom Jones ran for 142 yards on six carries and scored on runs of one, 30 and 93 yards in the first half, giving the Mustangs a 23-0 lead at the intermission, a total that included Mt. Markham's second safety in two weeks. Conner Davenport recorded a tackle in the Pulaski end zone for the safety.

Freshman Jameson Young added two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, one on an eight-yard run and the other on a 10-yard pass from Eli Pasquale. The Mt. Markham running game produced 255 yards on 27 carries.

Tanner Trust led Pulaski's runners with 22 yards on eight carries.

Next up for the Mustangs is a Friday home game against Cato-Meridian.

Oneida 34, South Jefferson 8

ONEIDA — Pierce Relyea and Bryson Carinci combined to run for 355 yards and four touchdowns Saturday in Oneida's 34-8 victory over South Jefferson.

Relyea ran for 205 and three touchdowns on 15 carries for Oneida (1-1) while Carinci ran 13 times for 150 yards and one touchdown. Austin DeGroat tossed in a fifth rushing touchdown for Oneida which led14-8 after the first quarter and shut out South Jefferson (1-1) after that.

Landon LaDuke threw for 175 yards for South Jefferson and ran two yards for the team's lone touchdown.

Oneida travels to Carthage for its first road game and Class B East opener Friday.

Hannibal 42, Utica-Notre Dame 14

HANNIBAL - The Hannibal Warriors led 24-0 after the first quarter Saturday on the way to a 42-14 win over Utica's Notre Dame Jugglers.

The Warriors (1-1) led 30-0 before Notre Dame (0-2) scored in the second quarter.

Logan Ames (13 carries-121 yards-1 touchdown), Logan Longley (12-101-1) and Pah Per Hee (13-101-1) each ran for 100 yards and a touchdown while Kygan Babb ran 11 times for 92 yards and scored twice. Ames also ran a punt back for a touchdown for Hannibal which had 445 rushing yards as a team.

Christian Babiarz ran for one Notre Dame touchdown and returned a kickoff for the other in the fourth quarter.

Notre Dame travels to Tully Thursday for a game against Southern Hills.

Cazenovia 32, Little Falls 6

SYRACUSE — The Cazenovia Lakers defeated Little Falls 32-6 at the JMA Wireless Dome Saturday in each team's final warm-up for league play in Class C.

Cazenovia (2-0) took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and kept Little Falls (0-3) off the scoreboard until the fourth quarter. Quarterback Robert Livingston completed 11 of 17 passes for 125 yards and three touchdowns. Brayden Weismore ran for the game's first score and Livingston threw his first touchdown pass to Wyatt Scott covering 44 yards. Christian Schug and Taven Reilley each caught a touchdown pass in the second half, and Evan Rice ran for the final score.

Little Falls plays a Saturday home game under the lights next week against Holland Patent to start its Class C East schedule.

Syracuse Institute of Technology 48, Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 6

VERONA —Syracuse Institute of Technology led 18-0 on the road and added 30 points in the third quarter of Saturday's 48-6 win over Vernon-Verona-Sherrill's Red Devils.

SaQuan Evans ran for the three first half touchdowns for Syracuse Institute of Technology (3-0) and Demeco Jefferson ran for two in the third quarter, including an 81-yarder to cap the scoring.

Aiden Arno threw a 21-yard pass to Jayden Emerson for the Vernon-Verona-Sherrill (1-2) touchdown in the fourth quarter.

George Lighthall led the Red Devils with 59 rushing yards on 19 carries while Gabriel Wheeler ran seven times for 56 yards.

Vernon-Verona-Sherrill hosts Camden Friday. Syracuse Institute of Technology at Adirondack Saturday afternoon.

Clinton suspends program

CLINTON ― Clinton announced the cancellation of the remainder of its varsity football schedule Saturday.

"We could not sustain the program," director of athletics Robert Bentley wrote an e-mail, "ultimately due to low participation."

Clinton, planning to compete as an eight player team for the first time this fall, had canceled games against Bishop Grimes of Syracuse and Sauquoit Valley to start the season and was scheduled to play at West Canada Valley next week.

West Canada has opted to take the bye week and will not attempt to schedule a replacement game; coach Todd Hobin pointed out that with the team's Week Zero game against Ticonderoga from Section VII, West Canada Valley will still have a seven-game regular season.

Saturday's Top Performers

CHRISTIAN BABIARZ, Utica-Notre Dame - Junior scored both of his team's touchdowns, one on a running play and the other on a 90-yard kickoff return.

JEROME BOWEN, Frankfort-Schuyler - Two-way sophomore had 10 tackles, one forced fumble and fumble recovery on defense, and ran for 54 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries on offense.

Frankfort-Schuyler Maroon Knight Jerome Bowen reaches for the goal line on a short touchdown run during the third quarter at West Canada Valley Saturday.

SEAN BURDICK, West Canada Valley - Senior quarterback completed 19 of 26 passes for 24 yards and two touchdowns, and also led his team with 78 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries.

BRYSON CARINCI, Oneida - Senior ran 13 times for 150 yards and a touchdown, and completed four of nine passes for 52 yards.

LIONELL COULTHURST, Frankfort-Schuyler - Junior ran for 115 yards on 11 carries and had a 59-yard go-ahead touchdown in the final two minutes, followed by an interception that secured a victory on the road. He made 11 tackles on defense, second to the 15 recorded by SEBASTIAN VELOZ.

ANTHONY DOROZYNSKI, Whitesboro - Senior receiver caught six passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

DOM JONES, Mt. Markham - Senior ran for 142 yards on six carries and scored on runs of one, 30 and 93 yards in the first half.

CAMEROHN LUDWIG, West Canada Valley - Senior running back and receiver caught eight passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Classmate IAIN FARBER had seven receptions for 89 yards.

KYLE MEIER, Whitesboro - Senior quarterback completed 10 of 17 passes for 232 yards and four touchdowns, including a 86-yarder on a screen to classmate PATRICK WANDS. Meier also led his team in rushing with 13 carries for 110 yards and a 51-yard touchdown on the game's second play from scrimmage.

PIERCE RELYEA, Oneida - Senior running back ran for 205 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries.

MARTINO ROCCO, Frankfort-Schuyler - Junior quarterback completed nine of 12 passes for 57 yards while running for a team-high 145 yards and one touchdown on 23 carries.

