Mohawk Valley's top Week 2 football players and games from Friday

BEAVER FALLS - The Beaver River Beavers scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter Friday and defeated Dolgeville's Blue Devils 14-13 in a rematch of Section III's 2022 Class D football championship game.

Dolgeville was a 44-24 winner in that title game when it completed a second-consecutive 10-0 march through Section III competition. The Blue Devils had also beaten the Beavers 24-20 the last time they traveled to Beaver River in 2019.

Beaver River's Derrick Zehr throws a pass against Dolgeville inside of the JMA Wireless Dome at Section III's 2022 Class D championship game.

The 2023 Beavers (1-2) had scored first Friday and led 7-0 at halftime before Dolgeville (0-2) found the end zone twice in the fourth quarter and took a lead.

Landon Rice ran 9 yards for the game's final touchdown and put the Beavers up by one point. The PAT attempt was no good.

The Beavers opened the scoring with a short Derrick Zehr-to-Josh Bush touchdown pass in the second quarter. Zehr completed 16 of 23 passes for 114 yards but had one intercepted and run back for the touchdown that gave Dolgeville its lead in the fourth quarter.

Trevor Borst had scored a 1-yard touchdown to put the Blue Devils on the scoreboard, but a failed two-point try left the visitors trailing 7-6.

Rice led the Beavers with 63 rushing yards on 12 carries.

The Blue Devils also led in the fourth quarter of their season-opening 14-12 loss at Sandy Creek last week.

Dolgeville plays its home opener next Saturday against the Herkimer Magicians. Beaver River plays at Westmoreland/Oriskany Saturday.

Sandy Creek 29, Herkimer 7

HERKIMER - The Sandy Creek Comets are off to a 2-0 start following a 29-7 victory Friday over the Herkimer Magicians.

The Comets (2-0) led 29-0 before Emmanuel Johnson ran 18 yards for a Herkimer touchdown in the fourth quarter. Kyle Carney added the PAT for the Magicians (1-2).

Mason Ennist ran for 208 yards on 17 carries and scored two touchdowns for Sandy Creek. His 4-yard run opened the scoring in the first quarter, and he ran 21 yards for a touchdown in the third.

Alex Caufield kicked a field goal to give the Comets a 10-0 halftime lead. Hudson Hunt ran for two touchdowns in the second half. He finished with 81 yards on four carries.

Johnson led Herkimer with 83 rushing yards, while quarterback Steven Naegele was 12-for-21 passing for 89 yards and ran for 31 additional yards.

Herkimer plays at Dolgeville next Saturday.

Sherburne-Earlville 36, Southern Hills 24

SHERBURNE - The Sherburne-Earlville Marauders scored first, never trailed and built a 36-8 lead on the way to a 36-24 win over the Southern Hills Storm Friday.

Darren Miles got the scoring started with a short touchdown pass to Nick Hull. He added scoring strikes to Aaron Key and Ethan Shaw while going 10 of 16 for 126 yards. Shaw led the team with 85 rushing yards and had 79 more on five receptions. Hull ran for 56 yards and scored a second touchdown, and Landon Andrade ran a fumble back for a defensive touchdown.

The Marauders (2-1) play at home again next week against Altmar-Parish-Williamstown.

Southern Hills (0-2) plays at home Thursday against Notre Dame of Utica.

Morrisville-Eaton 28, Onondaga 8

Solvay 35, Holland Patent 14

Westmoreland/Oriskany 28, Cato-Meridian 12

Friday's Top Performers

EMMANUEL JOHNSON, Herkimer - Senior ran for 83 yards and scored the Magicians' touchdown.

DARREN MILES, Sherburne-Earlville - Senior quarterback was 10-for-16 passing for 126 yards and three touchdowns.

MASON ROBERTS, Canastota - Sophomore quarterback ran for 114 yards and scored a touchdown while completing eight of 15 passes for 69 yards.

BRADEN WHITE, Adirondack - Sophomore made his first varsity start at quarterback and ran for the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. He led his team with 69 rushing yards and completed seven of 11 passes for 150 yards and another touchdown. On defense, he intercepted a pass and led his team with 14 tackles.

Thursday's Top Performers

EVAN CARLSON-STEPHENSON, Rome Free Academy - Senior quarterback completed 23 of 34 passes for 320 yards and threw three touchdowns to classmate JAIDEN HOLMES, who caught eight passes for 135 yards.

XANDER KENNISTON, Central Valley Academy - Junior ran for 119 yards on 12 carries and combined with classmate LOGAN HEWITT and senior LANDON LaFOUNTAIN to gain 270 rushing yards; Hewitt and LaFountain each scored a touchdown. Kenniston also caught three passes for 29 yards.

COLE RAUX, New Hartford - Senior ran for a career-high 232 yards and scored four first half touchdowns among his 18 carries. He also caught a 22-yard touchdown pass.

JOHN VITULLO, New Hartford - Sophomore quarterback completed eight of 12 passes for 111 yards and three touchdowns.

PEYTON WAY, New Hartford - Sophomore receiver caught three passes for 58 yards and scored two touchdowns.

