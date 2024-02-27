Mohawk Valley winter sports results and top performers for February 26-March 2

Monday, February 26

BOYS ICE HOCKEY

WEST GENESEE 2, ROME FREE ACADEMY 1, overtime

Section III Division I final at Upstate Medical Arena, Syracuse

Rome Free Academy 0 1 0 0 -- 1

West Genesee 1 0 0 1 -- 2

ROME FREE ACADEMY (18-5-0): Tyler Lokker 1 goal-0 assists; Jacob Bruno 0-1. Goalie: Donte Sparace 49 saves.

WEST GENESEE (19-3-1): Jesse Desena 1 goal-0 assists; Jonah Vormwald 1-0; Jackson Pensabene 0-2. Goalie: Luke Beck 34 saves.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

WEST CANADA VALLEY 42, WEEDSPORT 38

Section III Class C semifinal at East Syracuse-Minoa High School

No. 4 WEEDSPORT (19-4): Anna Kershner 0 0-0 0; Molly Milton 2 0-0 5; Gabby Jeffers 1 0-0 2; Kayla Flask 5 5-5 17; Ayla Stark 0 0-0 0; Mackenzie Strong 0 0-0 0; Lauren DeJohn 0 0-0 0; Keegan McNabb 1 0-0 3; Grace Sevier 0 0-0 0; Colleen O'Neil 1 0-0 2; Mallory Brown 3 1-1 9. Totals: 13 6-6 38.

No. 1 WEST CANADA VALLEY (23-0): Hanna Burdick 1 0-0 3; Jenna Beam 0 0-0 0; Bella Bartlett 0 0-0 0; Ava Fellows 8 2-3 18; Brooke Reddington 2 1-2 6; Analyce Grabowski 5 5-8 15; Katie Gorinshek 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 8-13 42.

Weedsport 5 7 13 13 -- 38

West Canada Valley 18 5 9 10 -- 42

Three-pointers: Weedsport 6 (Brown 2, K.Flask 2, McNabb 1, Milton 1); West Canada Valley 2 (Burdick 1, Reddington 1).

Next Up: West Canada Valley plays No. 2 Hamilton for championship Friday at Onondaga Community College's Allyn Hall.

HAMILTON 58, DOLGEVILLE 44

Section III Class C semifinal at East Syracuse-Minoa High School

No. 6 DOLGEVILLE (16-7): Alexandria Comstock 1 0-2 3; Payton Comstock 7 3-3 20; Ryleigh Kenyon 0 0-0 0; Hadessa Leavitt 3 1-2 7; Kayden Davidson 2 2-3 6; Molly Rauch 2 1-3 6; Isabella Montana 0 0-0 0; Jozlyn Morrill 0 1-2 1; Isabella Sherwood 0 1-4 1. Totals: 15 9-19 44.

No. 2 HAMILTON (21-2): Autumn Hames 0 0-0 0; Chloe LaFrance 3 3-4 11; Adriana Catania 2 3-3 7; Colleen Kelly 2 1-5 6; Rihana Dye 0 0-0 0; Logan Langel 9 4-4 28; Reagan Hope 2 0-0 5; Katelyn Simpson 0 0-0 0; Alexis LaFrance 0 0-0 0; Rhiannon Murray 0 0-0 0; Abbey Hope 0 0-0 0; Cameron Cleveland 0 1-2 1. Totals: 18 12-18 58.

Dolgeville 4 11 11 18 -- 44

Hamilton 11 13 17 17 -- 58

Three-pointers: Dolgeville 5 (P.Comstock 3, A.Comstock 1, Rauch 1); Hamilton 10 (Langel 6, C.LaFrance 2, R.Hope 1, Kelly 1).

Stats of Note: Hamilton - Colleen Kelly nine rebounds, three steals, Logan Langel seven rebounds, five assists, Adriana Catania seven rebounds, Cameron Cleveland seven rebounds, Chloe LaFrance four steals; Dolgeville - Molly Rauch nine rebounds, three blocked shots, Payton Comstock eight rebounds, Alexandria Comstock five blocked shots, four rebounds, Hadessa Leavitt seven rebounds, Kayden Davidson six rebounds.

Next Up: Hamilton plays No. 1 West Canada Valley for championship Friday at Onondaga Community College's Allyn Hall.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

CENTRAL VALLEY ACADEMY 3, LITTLE FALLS 0

Section III Class B quarterfinal

25-15, 25-17, 25-11

No. 7 LITTLE FALLS (3-13): n/a.

No. 2 CENTRAL VALLEY ACADEMY (16-4): Xander Kenniston 12 kills, four aces, eight digs; Braydin Clark 11 kills, one ace, one assist, five digs; Connor Herringshaw 11 kills, one dig; Brayden Huntley 25 assists, three kills, two acs, three digs; Ethan McCaw six kills, three aces, two digs; Jackson Kenyon three aces, one kill, one assist, four digs; Colby Myers one ace, one dig.

Next Up: Central Valley Academy hosts semifinal match Tuesday against No. 3 Vernon-Verona-Sherrill.

VERNON-VERONA-SHERRILL 3, ONEIDA 0

Section III Class B quarterfinal

25-12, 25-20, 25-21

No. 6 ONEIDA (6-12): n/a.

No. 3 VERNON-VERONA-SHERRILL (11-7): Nicolas Lavesa-Cesana 19 kills, two blocks, one ace, seven digs; Ryan Mitchell 15 kills, one ace, seven digs; Owen Poppleton 32 assists, two aces, one kill, six digs; Noah Meacham two digs, two blocks, three assists; Hayden Klahs three aces, two digs; Matthew Pennise two kills; Levi Lehnen one ace, two digs; Willow Rissman nine digs; Cole Paradis one dig.

Next Up: Vernon-Verona-Sherrill pays semifinal match Tuesday at No. 2 Central Valley Academy.

ROME FREE ACADEMY 3, UTICA-PROCTOR 2

Section III Class B quarterfinal

19-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-27, 22-20

No. 5 ROME FREE ACADEMY (9-9): Elijah Pomales 24 assists, one ace, one kill, 16 digs; Matt Ramirez six kills, five blocks, one dig; Aiden Mount five kills, one block, two digs; Ian O'Toole three kills, one assist, nine digs; Max Hildenbran 39 digs, one ace, one kill; Ellis Pomales III 69 digs, one ace; Moo Soe 25 digs.

No. 4 PROCTOR (9-10): n/a.

Next Up: Rome Free Academy plays semifinal match Tuesday at No. 1 Chittenango.

This article originally appeared on Times Telegram: Mohawk Valley winter sports results and top performers Feb. 26-March 2