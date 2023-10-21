Mohawk Valley top football players and games from Week 7

WHITESBORO - The Whitesboro Warriors won their seventh straight game to close out the regular season for 2023 football and claimed an outright Class A-1 championship by beating Auburn 56-7 at Chiz Frye Field.

The Warriors (7-1, 3-0 A-1) scored 22 points in the first quarter and led 36-0 at halftime on their home field.

Quarterback Kyle Meier threw three touchdown passes and ran for three other scores, and he figured in the scoring for all but the kicking in the first half.

Meier threw touchdown passes covering nine yards to Jordan Hughes and 41 to Anthony Dorozynski in the first quarter with a 39-yard run in between and a two-point run after the Dorozynski touchdown.

In the second quarter, Meier ran nine yards for one touchdown and connected with Dorozynski for 29 yards on the other.

Meier's final touchdown was a 46-yard run in the second half, and Memphis Ferguson and Carmen Centro added touchdown runs.

Auburn (4-4, 1-2 A-1) got a fourth-quarter touchdown from Phillip Peterson and finished in a second-place tie with Syracuse-Corcoran (4-3, 1-2 A-1) and West Genesee (3-5, 1-2 A-1).

New Hartford 48, Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 14

NEW HARTFORD - The New Hartford Spartans did all of their scoring in the first half Friday and completed an unbeaten regular season with a 48-14 win over Vernon-Verona-Sherrill at Don Edick Field.

Cole Raux ran the ball 12 times for 147 yards and four touchdowns — runs covering 19, 2, 27 and 20 yards during a first half that ended with his team-leading 48-0 — to help the Spartans finish an 8-0 regular season and a perfect 5-0 run through Class B East.

Linebacker Tommy Vitagliano picked up a fumble and returned it 75 yards for a touchdown between Raux runs in the first quarter. In the second, Johnny Vitullo threw a touchdown pass to Peyton Way, and Jake Garcia ran for a score.

Vitullo completed all eight of the passes he threw for 85 yards.

Other scores

Beaver River 50, Herkimer 21

Carthage 26, Camden 14

Cazenovia 28, Canastota 7

Central Valley Academy 26, Oneida 7

Cicero-North Syracuse 42, Utica-Proctor 14

Lowville Academy 54, Little Falls 22

Phoenix at Sherburne-Earlville, 7 p.m.

Syracuse-Corcoran 40, Rome Free Academy 21

Waterville 12, Tupper Lake 7

