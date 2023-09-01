Mohawk Valley high school football schedule, updates for Week Zero

Football season arrives for local high schools with Labor Day on the calendar this weekend and the weather forecast seems to have agreed with the scheduling.

Clear skies and only the slightest chance of precipitation await teams on what was traditionally Scrimmage Saturday and is now Week Zero.

Friday night games should kick off in Boonville, Canastota, Ilion, Little Falls, Vernon and Winfield with temperatures around 70 and progressing toward 60 through the contests. Saturday afternoon games will be played in the mid 70s in Newport and Westmoreland.

There are also scrimmages on the schedule Saturday in Frankfort, Oneida and Canajoharie. The first full slate of games will follow next weekend and continue for six weeks across Section III and the state of New York.

