Mohawk Valley football's top Week 7 football players and games

West Canada Valley 44, Cooperstown 8

COOPERSTOWN - West Canada Valley scored 28 points in the first quarter on the way to a 44-8 victory at Cooperstown Saturday.

John Tubia scored four touchdowns for West Canada Valley (6-1, 4-1 Eight Player East), three in the first quarter, and the visitors did all of their scoring before halftime. Tubia scored on runs of six and seven yards in the first quarter and four in the second; he also had a 35-yard punt return that raised the score to 28-0 in the first quarter.

Camerohn Ludwig completed the West Canada Valley scoring when he ran an interception back 52 yards in the second quarter. Ludwig ran in three two-point conversions and Iain Farber added one.

Sean Burdick completed seven of 10 passes for 123 yards, and he led West Canada Valley with 88 rushing yards on six carries. Ludwig caught six passes for 112 yards in his sixth consecutive 100-yard game.

Cooperstown finishes the regular season at 0-6 and 0-5 in the eight player East Division.

Adirondack 16, Holland Patent 0

HOLLAND PATENT - The Adirondack Wildcats shut out Holland Patent 16-0 Saturday and completed a third consecutive seven-win regular season.

The Wildcats (7-1, 3-1 C East), 7-0 through the 2021 and 2022 regular seasons, took an 8-0 lead in the second quarter Saturday and added a touchdown in the fourth. Isaac Croneiser ran two yards for the first touchdown and John Hennessey ran in the conversion. Hennessey later scored on a five-yard run with Max Weiler running for the conversion.

Hennessey, the quarterback for the Wildcats, attempted only one pass which fell incomplete, but he led the team with 119 rushing yards on 28 carries. Croneiser added 14 carries for 72 yards on a night that saw Adirondack run the ball 60 times.

Defensively, Leon Young led the Wildcats with seven tackles and forced a fumble, and Hennessey intercepted a pass from Holland Patent (3-5, 1-3 C East).

Central Valley Academy 26, Oneida 7

ILION - The Central Valley Academy Thunder finished second in Class B East and remain unbeaten at home following Friday's 26-7 win over Oneida.

Brady Moreau threw two touchdown passes and Logan Hewitt ran for two scores as Central Valley Academy (6-2, 4-1 B East) built a 26-0 Halftime lead.

Hewitt had seven carries for 64 yards and scored on runs covering 18 yards in the first quarter and nine in the fourth. Xander Kenniston led the Thunder with 129 yards on eight carries, and Landon LaFountain added 51 yards to the team's total.

Moreau threw his touchdown passes to Connor Dempsey and Matthew Dennis.

Connor DelaRiva ran for a touchdown in the fourth quarter for Oneida (2-5, 1-4 B East).

Lowville Academy 54, Little Falls 22

LITTLE FALLS - The Lowville Academy Red Raiders matched their season's scoring high Friday when they won 54-22 at Little Falls to end the regular season

Sean Kelly ran for 288 yards in 24 carries and scored touchdowns for Lowville Academy (6-2, 2-2 C East) on runs covering 73, 45 and two yards. The Red Raiders had taken a 22-0 lead before Kelly's first touchdown. Logan Watson threw a touchdown pass to Dominic Swiernik and ran 15 yards for a score, and Banyan Barker ran for the first of his two touchdowns. Barker had 13 carries for 71 yards and two touchdowns, and Watson completed eight of 10 passes for 126 yards with six passes and 101 yards going to Swiernik.

Quarterback Jackson Hummel figured in the scoring on all three touchdowns for Little Falls (1-7, 0-4 C East); he ran five yards for one score and threw passes covering 17 yards to Dom Izzo and 80 to Braden McCumber.

McCumber led Little Falls with 46 rushing yards and 80 receiving yards while Izzo caught five passes for 74. Humel was 12-for-24 passing for 200 yards.

Beaver River 50, Herkimer 21

BEAVER FALLS - The Beaver River Beavers closed the regular season with a 50-21 win Friday after trailing Herkimer early in the game.

The Beavers (5-3, 5-2 D-1) scored 20 points in the second quarter and opened a 34-14 lead.

Zack Petucci intercepted a pass and ran it back for a touchdown for Herkimer (2-6, 2-5 D-1) to open the game's scoring, and the Magicians later led 14-7 in the first quarter.

Beaver River tied the score once with a short Derrick Zehr run and again with a short pass from Zehr to Josh Bush. In the second quarter, Zehr threw touchdown passes to Brit Dicob and two to Kade Schneider. Zehr connected with Dicob again in the third quarter for his fifth touchdown pass on a night when he was 12-for-14 for 237 yards.

Bush caught six passes while Dicob had three receptions for 102 yards, and Schneider had three for 72.

John Maher ran for a Herkimer touchdown in the second half.

Other scores

Carthage 26, Camden 14

Cazenovia 28, Canastota 7

Cicero-North Syracuse 42, Utica-Proctor 14

New Hartford 48, Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 14

New York Mills 30, Sauquoit Valley 16

Oswego 22, Utica-Notre Dame 14

Pulaski 8, Westmoreland/Oriskany 0

Sherburne-Earlville 48, Phoenix 14

Syracuse-Corcoran 40, Rome Free Academy 21

Waterville 12, Tupper Lake 7

Whitesboro 56, Auburn 7

Saturday's top performers

TREVOR BORST, Dolgeville - Junior running back scored his team's first five touchdowns.

JOHN HENNESSEY, Adirondack - Junior quarterback ran 28 times for 119 yards and a touchdown, and also ran for two two-point conversions.

CAMEROHN LUDWIG, West Canada Valley - Senior receiver has sixth consecutive 100-yard game and returned an interception for a touchdown. He also had three two-point conversions.

JOHN TUBIA, West Canada Valley - Junior scored four touchdowns in the first half, three as a running back and one on a punt return, and ran for 61 yards on seven carries.

Friday's top performers

JACKSON HUMMEL, Little Falls - Junior quarterback completed 12 of 24 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for one touchdown.

XANDER KENNISTON, Central Valley Academy - Junior running back led team with 129 yards on eight carries.

KYLE MEIER, Whitesboro - Senior quarterback threw three touchdown passes and ran for three touchdowns.

KANE PATTERSON, Waterville - Senior quarterback threw two touchdown passes, including a fourth quarter game-winner.

COLE RAUX, New Hartford - Senior running back ran the ball 12 times for 147 yards and four touchdowns.

MARTINO ROCCO, Frankfort-Schuyler - Junior quarterback threw three touchdown passes and ran for a touchdown while teammates Lionell Coulthurst and Jerome Bowen each scored two touchdowns.

