Mohawk Valley football's top Week 2 football players and games

Mt. Markham 37, Pulaski 0

PULASKI — Three games into the 2023 season and the Mt. Markham Mustangs defense remains unscored against.

The Mustangs (3-0, 2-0 Class D-1) recorded their third shutout when they defeated the Pulaski Blue Devils (2-1, 1-1 Class D-1) in their first road game of the season.

Mt. Markham Mustang Hunter Makuch (69) pounces on a loose ball and recovers a Notre Dame fumble Sept. 1. Three games into the season, Makuch and the Mustangs defense have yet to allow a point.

Related: Whitesboro wins big with morning kickoff against Proctor

Mt. Markham has outscored Pulaski, Westmoreland/Oriskany and Utica-Notre Dame 128-0.

Pulaski had beaten 2022 sectional finalist Beaver River last week. The Blue Devils played their first three games at home and have only one home game remaining on their schedule.

Senior Dom Jones ran for 142 yards on six carries and scored on runs of one, 30 and 93 yards in the first half, giving the Mustangs a 23-0 lead at the intermission, a total that included Mt. Markham's second safety in two weeks. Conner Davenport recorded a tackle in the Pulaski end zone for the safety.

Freshman Jameson Young added two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, one on an eight-yard run and the other on a 10-yard pass from Eli Pasquale. The Mt. Markham running game produced 255 yards on 27 carries.

Tanner Trust led Pulaski's runners with 22 yards on eight carries.

Next up for the Mustangs is a Friday home game against Cato-Meridian.

Cazenovia 32, Little Falls 6

SYRACUSE — The Cazenovia Lakers defeated Little Falls 32-6 at the JMA Wireless Dome Saturday in each team's final warm-up for league play in Class C.

Cazenovia (2-0) took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and kept Little Falls (0-3) off the scoreboard until the fourth quarter. Quarterback Robert Livingston completed 11 of 17 passes for 125 yards and three touchdowns. Brayden Weismore ran for the game's first score and Livingston threw his first touchdown pass to Wyatt Scott covering 44 yards. Christian Schug and Taven Reilley each caught a touchdown pass in the second half, and Evan Rice ran for the final score.

Little Falls plays a Saturday home game under the lights next week against Holland Patent to start its Class C East schedule.

Beaver River 13, Dolgeville 12

BEAVER FALLS — The Beaver River Beavers scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter Friday and defeated Dolgeville's Blue Devils 14-13 in a rematch of Section III's 2022 Class D football championship game.

Dolgeville was a 44-24 winner in that title game when it completed a second-consecutive 10-0 march through Section III competition. The Blue Devils had also beaten the Beavers 24-20 the last time they traveled to Beaver River in 2019.

Beaver River's Derrick Zehr throws a pass against Dolgeville inside of the JMA Wireless Dome at Section III's 2022 Class D championship game.

More: Frankfort-Schuyler football scores last, wins at West Canada Valley

The 2023 Beavers (1-2) had scored first Friday and led 7-0 at halftime before Dolgeville (0-2) found the end zone twice in the fourth quarter and took a lead.

Landon Rice ran 9 yards for the game's final touchdown and put the Beavers up by one point. The PAT attempt was no good.

The Beavers opened the scoring with a short Derrick Zehr-to-Josh Bush touchdown pass in the second quarter. Zehr completed 16 of 23 passes for 114 yards but had one intercepted and run back for the touchdown that gave Dolgeville its lead in the fourth quarter.

Trevor Borst had scored a 1-yard touchdown to put the Blue Devils on the scoreboard, but a failed two-point try left the visitors trailing 7-6.

Rice led the Beavers with 63 rushing yards on 12 carries.

The Blue Devils also led in the fourth quarter of their season-opening 14-12 loss at Sandy Creek last week.

Dolgeville plays its home opener next Saturday against the Herkimer Magicians. Beaver River plays at Westmoreland/Oriskany Saturday.

Sandy Creek 29, Herkimer 7

HERKIMER — The Sandy Creek Comets are off to a 2-0 start following a 29-7 victory Friday over the Herkimer Magicians.

The Comets (2-0) led 29-0 before Emmanuel Johnson ran 18 yards for a Herkimer touchdown in the fourth quarter. Kyle Carney added the PAT for the Magicians (1-2).

Mason Ennist ran for 208 yards on 17 carries and scored two touchdowns for Sandy Creek. His 4-yard run opened the scoring in the first quarter, and he ran 21 yards for a touchdown in the third.

Alex Caufield kicked a field goal to give the Comets a 10-0 halftime lead. Hudson Hunt ran for two touchdowns in the second half. He finished with 81 yards on four carries.

Johnson led Herkimer with 83 rushing yards, while quarterback Steven Naegele was 12-for-21 passing for 89 yards and ran for 31 additional yards.

Herkimer plays at Dolgeville next Saturday.

Central Valley Academy 20, Chittenango 19

ILION — The Central Valley Academy Thunder held on at the end and defeated Chittenango's Bears 20-19 Thursday.

Central Valley Academy (2-1) scored first Thursday but trailed until the final play of the first half. A missed extra point with no time on the clock left the teams tied at 13 at halftime.

The Thunder regained the lead when Landon LaFountain fell across the goal line from one yard out at the end of Central Valley Academy's first drive of the second half. Lincoln Lynch's kick would prove to be the difference on the scoreboard at the end of the game.

Central Valley Academy's Thomas Jacquays (left) runs with the ball after intercepting a pass against Brayden Smith (9) and the Chittenango Bears late in the fourth quarter Thursday.

Chittenango (1-2) got the touchdown back in the fourth quarter and opted for a two-point conversion and a chance to take the lead. Quarterback Jack Lamphere's pass on the conversion was tipped and fell incomplete leaving the Thunder with a one-point lead.

Central Valley Academy drove to Chittenango's 7-yard line and turned the ball over on downs with 2:37 left to play. Two plays later, Thomas Jacquays intercepted a Lamphere pass, but the Thunder would give the Bears one last chance.

Penalties and the Bears defense pushed Central Valley back out past the 30-yard line and the Thunder punted on fourth down. A touchback gave Chittenango the ball at its own 20 with 40 seconds on the clock. Lamphere hit on multiple passes and receivers got out of bounds twice to stop the clock. Chittenango had a first down at the Central Valley Academy 31 with 12 seconds on the clock. An incomplete pass stopped the clock at the 7-second mark and Lamphere got one shot at the end zone where his pass went uncaught, leaving the Bears with one final second. With his receivers covered, Lamphere scrambled and was forced out of bounds at the 12 to end the game.

Xander Kenniston (12 carries-119 yards), LaFountain (18-85) and Logan Hewitt (16-66) combined to run for 270 yards for Central Valley Academy, and Hewitt had a three-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Brady Moreau threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Connor Dempsey at the end of the first half, one of his five completed passes.

Central Valley Academy plays at New Hartford next Friday.

Adirondack 14, Canastota 7

Frankfort-Schuyler 30, West Canada Valley 26

Hannibal 42, Utica-Notre Dame 14

Indian River 56, Camden 24

Morrisville-Eaton 28, Onondaga 8

New Hartford 62, Homer 8

Oneida 34, South Jefferson 8

Rome Free Academy 33, Fayetteville-Manlius 20

Sherburne-Earlville 36, Southern Hills 24

Solvay 35, Holland Patent 14

Syracuse Institute of Technology 48, Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 6

Westmoreland/Oriskany 28, Cato-Meridian 12

Whitesboro 41, Utica-Proctor 12

Clinton suspends program

CLINTON - Clinton announced the cancellation of the remainder of its varsity football schedule Saturday.

"We could not sustain the program," director of athletics Robert Bentley wrote an e-mail, "ultimately due to low participation."

Clinton, planning to compete as an eight player team for the first time this fall, had canceled games against Bishop Grimes of Syracuse and Sauquoit Valley to start the season and was scheduled to play at West Canada Valley next week.

West Canada has opted to take the bye week and will not attempt to schedule a replacement game; coach Todd Hobin pointed out that with the team's Week Zero game against Ticonderoga from Section VII, West Canada Valley will still have a seven-game regular season.

Saturday's Top Performers

CHRISTIAN BABIARZ, Utica-Notre Dame - Junior scored both of his team's touchdowns, one on a running play and the other on a 90-yard kickoff return.

JEROME BOWEN, Frankfort-Schuyler - Two-way sophomore had 10 tackles, one forced fumble and fumble recovery on defense, and ran for 54 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries on offense.

SEAN BURDICK, West Canada Valley - Senior quarterback completed 19 of 26 passes for 24 yards and two touchdowns, and also led his team with 78 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries.

BRYSON CARINCI, Oneida - Senior ran 13 times for 150 yards and a touchdown, and completed four of nine passes for 52 yards.

LIONELL COULTHURST, Frankfort-Schuyler - Junior ran for 115 yards on 11 carries and had a 59-yard go-ahead touchdown in the final two minutes, followed by an interception that secured a victory on the road. He made 11 tackles on defense, second to the 15 recorded by SEBASTIAN VELOZ.

ANTHONY DOROZYNSKI, Whitesboro - Senior receiver caught six passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

DOM JONES, Mt. Markham - Senior ran for 142 yards on six carries and scored on runs of one, 30 and 93 yards in the first half.

CAMEROHN LUDWIG, West Canada Valley - Senior running back and receiver caught eight passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Classmate IAIN FARBER had seven receptions for 89 yards.

KYLE MEIER, Whitesboro - Senior quarterback completed 10 of 17 passes for 232 yards and four touchdowns, including a 86-yarder on a screen to classmate PATRICK WANDS. Meier also led his team in rushing with 13 carries for 110 yards and a 51-yard touchdown on the game's second play from scrimmage.

PIERCE RELYEA, Oneida - Senior running back ran for 205 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries.

MARTINO ROCCO, Frankfort-Schuyler - Junior quarterback completed nine of 12 passes for 57 yards while running for a team-high 145 yards and one touchdown on 23 carries.

Friday's Top Performers

EMMANUEL JOHNSON, Herkimer - Senior ran for 83 yards and scored the Magicians' touchdown.

DARREN MILES, Sherburne-Earlville - Senior quarterback was 10-for-16 passing for 126 yards and three touchdowns.

MASON ROBERTS, Canastota - Sophomore quarterback ran for 114 yards and scored a touchdown while completing eight of 15 passes for 69 yards.

BRADEN WHITE, Adirondack - Sophomore made his first varsity start at quarterback and ran for the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. He led his team with 69 rushing yards and completed seven of 11 passes for 150 yards and another touchdown. On defense, he intercepted a pass and led his team with 14 tackles.

More: Adirondack remains unbeaten with 14-7 football win over Canastota

Thursday's Top Performers

EVAN CARLSON-STEPHENSON, Rome Free Academy - Senior quarterback completed 23 of 34 passes for 320 yards and threw three touchdowns to classmate JAIDEN HOLMES, who caught eight passes for 135 yards.

XANDER KENNISTON, Central Valley Academy - Junior ran for 119 yards on 12 carries and combined with classmate LOGAN HEWITT and senior LANDON LaFOUNTAIN to gain 270 rushing yards; Hewitt and LaFountain each scored a touchdown. Kenniston also caught three passes for 29 yards.

COLE RAUX, New Hartford - Senior ran for a career-high 232 yards and scored four first half touchdowns among his 18 carries. He also caught a 22-yard touchdown pass.

JOHN VITULLO, New Hartford - Sophomore quarterback completed eight of 12 passes for 111 yards and three touchdowns.

PEYTON WAY, New Hartford - Sophomore receiver caught three passes for 58 yards and scored two touchdowns.

More: Week 3 Football: New Hartford routs defending Class B champ Homer in home opener

This article originally appeared on Times Telegram: Mohawk Valley players and games for Week 2 football