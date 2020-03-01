Mohammed Seisay stayed in St. Louis after injuring neck in XFL game

Seattle Dragons defensive back Mohammed Seisay went to the hospital after a helmet-to-helmet hit in Sunday’s XFL game in St. Louis and he wasn’t ready to head back home with his team after the game.

The Dragons announced during the game that Seisay suffered a neck injury and head coach Jim Zorn gave another update after the game that included the news that he’d be spending the night in St. Louis.

“He went a little numb on the field, but he has full feeling now and we’re hopeful,” Zorn said, via the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “They’ve taken X-rays and will do further testing. He’ll be here overnight, but we’re hopeful of having him back with us soon.”

Seisay played 13 games for the Lions in 2014 and also spent time with the Seahawks without seeing any other regular season action in the NFL.

