How Mohamed Toure's return from injury gave big lift to Rutgers football's defense

PISCATAWAY – Mohamed Toure admitted he shed a tear when he took the field on Sunday. After the last year, the Rutgers football linebacker couldn’t avoid his emotions.

The Pleasantville native missed all of last season with a torn ACL that he suffered in spring practices. It was a crushing blow for the Scarlet Knights defense to be without Toure, who led the team in sacks the previous two seasons.

For Toure himself, it was a long, arduous year of rehab and recovery. He still found ways to lead, to help his teammates, offer insight and advice.

But to actually be back on the field for a game? That was a long-awaited moment.

“It was amazing. Just coming into the stadium, seeing all the fans,” Toure said following Rutgers’ practice on Wednesday. “I haven’t that in a while, in pads at least. It was amazing being back. I appreciate Rutgers Nation coming out and supporting. It meant a lot, honestly.”

Not only did Toure play, but he was productive, finishing with eight tackles (1½ for loss) with one sack to help the Scarlet Knights beat Northwestern 24-7 in their season-opener. Having the 6-foot-2, 240-pound Toure back on the field was a big boost for the Rutgers defense, which stifled the Wildcats and will now look to do the same against Temple on Saturday (7:30 p.m., Big Ten Network) as the Scarlet Knights look to go to 2-0.

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Brendan Sullivan (6) is tackled by Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Flip Dixon (10) and linebacker Mohamed Toure (1) and linebacker Tyreem Powell (22) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

“Having Mo Toure is great for the football team, but it’s also great for Mo Toure the person,” safety Desmond Igbinosun said. “To see the adversity he went through and all he’s been through to get back, and he’s finally back. So happy for the football team but you’re also happy for Mo Toure the person.”

How Mohamed Toure helped his Rutgers football teammates

Toure said getting through his recovery was more of a “mental battle” than a physical one. Physically, he knew he was going to do whatever it took to get back to full health and full strength.

“It was just mentally for me, staying focused, keep doing the things I needed to do,” Toure said. “And our culture. Family, trust, chop. Staying focused on what I was supposed to do, sacrificing for my brothers by helping them, not being selfish and putting my feelings first, just trying to help them in any way I could.”

Deion Jennings, who stepped up in a big way last season and finished with a team-leading 91 tackles (8½ for loss), said Toure was always there to help him and fellow-starter Tyreem Powell.

“Whenever me and Tyreem were watching film, Mo would just give us tips and stuff like that to let us know what we did right, things we could’ve gotten better at,” Jennings said. “That was kind of his role just watching back from the sidelines.”

Toure’s help wasn’t just limited to what happens on the field, either.

“No lies, I wouldn’t be able to put it into words,” Igbinosun said. “He’s a leader in every way on and off the field. Whether it’s X’s and O’s, or life problems, you can lean on Mo.”

That’s why it was significant when Toure last week was named one of the team’s six captains, an honor that his teammates voted for.

For coach Greg Schiano, that showed a lot.

“You look at a guy like Mo Toure who has out last year and it's got to tell you something when his teammates elect him captain,” Schiano said. “Hasn't played in a year, so the last time we remember him was in 2021. That's the kind of respect he has in that locker room.”

One bright spot in a tough year during Toure’s recovery was his ability to be around his family more, including his three-year-old son Messiah, and his brothers, Famah, now a Rutgers true freshman wide receiver, and Vaboue, a senior safety at Irvington High School.

“It just gave me opportunities to grow closer with my family,” Toure said.

MORE How two Rutgers football freshmen capitalized on big opportunities in season-opening win

Mo Toure lifts Rutgers football defense

Schiano often talks about the team’s pipeline, of bringing players into the program, developing them and turning them into Big Ten weapons.

Toure is one of those players. Now in his sixth season, Toure is the type of physical presence that Rutgers’ defense needs.

“He’s a grown man,” Schiano said. “When he tackles you, he tackles.”

His return bolstered a linebacker room that also includes Powell, Jennings and Moses Walker, who like Toure, missed last season with a torn ACL.

Toure was productive in his first game back, already registering one sack. But Toure wants that to just be the start.

“I’ve got to get some more of those coming up,” Toure said.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football: Mohamed Toure's return big lift for defense