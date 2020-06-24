The Mohamed Sanu hype train is gaining steam, and his trainer is the conductor.

The Patriots wide receiver dealt with a nagging ankle injury late last season that limited his production in New England and required surgery in early March.

Sanu was in a walking boot until mid-May, leading some to wonder how effective he'll be entering his age-31 season. But the veteran wideout apparently has made great strides in his rehab, participating in full-speed workouts with his trainer, Hilton Alexander.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

According to Alexander, the Patriots should expect a fully healthy Sanu in 2020 -- perhaps even healthier than he was before his injury.

"I would tell you he's probably faster, quicker, leaner and in better shape now than prior to the surgery," Alexander told ESPN's Mike Reiss. "I would say he's way ahead of any doctor's knowledge or prediction where he would have been at this point. Way ahead of the curve."

That's what Patriots fans want to hear after watching Sanu average 2.3 receptions over his final six games with New England in 2019 following his mid-season trade from the Atlanta Falcons.

Listen and subscribe to the Next Pats Podcast:

What's more, Sanu is using his disappointing 2019 finish as motivation for 2020.

"I think he knows he was a shell of himself toward the end of the season," Alexander said. " ... I know the fans didn't get a chance to see 100% Mohamed Sanu. I promise you, that is a huge chip on his shoulder now."

Second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham would benefit greatly from a 100 percent Sanu as he attempts to fill Tom Brady's massive shoes. Sanu, Julian Edelman and recent signing Marqise Lee are the only Patriots wide receivers who have played at least 30 NFL games, so Stidham needs his veterans to be at full strength in 2020.

Mohamed Sanu's trainer raves about Patriots WR's progress post-surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston