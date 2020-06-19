Mohamed Sanu's ankle seems fine in Patriots WR's intense workout video

Mohamed Sanu appears to be making up for lost time.

The New England Patriots wide receiver had surgery in early March to repair his injured left ankle and was in a walking boot until May. But according to social media, he's already going full speed ahead with his training.

Atlanta-based trainer Hilton Alexander posted minute-long video to Twitter on Thursday of Sanu going through a rigorous workout on the side of a hill.

Sure looks like that ankle is doing better.

Sanu also posted a video Wednesday of himself making a slick one-handed grab during a throwing session and shared another video in which he tracks down a deep pass on a go route.

A healthy Sanu would be a welcome sight for the Patriots, who gave up a second-round pick to acquire the 30-year-old receiver from the Atlanta Falcons last October.

Sanu injured his ankle during his second game in New England (Week 9 at Baltimore) and wasn't the same the rest of the season, catching three passes or fewer in each of his final six games.

Sanu and Julian Edelman are the only veteran wideouts on the roster with real NFL experience, and they'll both need to elevate their game in 2020 for second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

According to social media, both players are putting in the work to make that happen.

