Mohamed Sanu will be very dependable guy for Tom Brady, Patriots

The New England Patriots acquired Mohamed Sanu from the Atlanta Falcons Tuesday, and he's going to fit right in.

D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution joined Tom Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast to discuss Sanu's tenure in Atlanta. The message was clear from Ledbetter -- Sanu is a very dependable receiver.

"They're getting a wide receiver who is very productive on third downs," Ledbetter told Curran. "I understand they offered a fourth, and then a third and they finally came back and gave them a two. But, he's a guy that has been able to get open, play some gadget plays for the Falcons, throw the ball on some wild cat type stuff, and a guy who has been very dependable since the Falcons signed him in free agency in 2016."

Although Sanu isn't known for racking up the yards, he's a player Brady can turn to in third down situations.

"I think he'll be a dependable guy. I don't think he can run those crossers like Edelman or that fast of them, but he definitely can get down into the soft spots of the zone and he's going to be on the third or fourth cornerback to get some space and get open. Also a big-bodied guy that can turn around and block the defender from the ball with very good, strong hands. Not a lot after the catch running, but he does run strong with it for a couple yards. He's a guy that can get it and turn it up the field and get you a couple extra yards."

In 110 career games, Sanu has 377 receptions for 4,300 yards and 25 touchdowns. His talent has been overshadowed by Julio Jones in Atlanta, but through seven games with the Falcons this season, he has 33 receptions for 313 yards and one touch down.

He'll be an asset to Tom Brady's offense, and will provide a sense of stability in New England's offensive lineup.

