The Dolphins are adding a veteran wide receiver to the roster as training camp gets underway.

Agent Mike McCartney announced that his client Mohamed Sanu is signing with Miami. There’s no word on any terms of the deal.

Sanu played for Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel with the 49ers over the last couple of seasons. He had 16 catches for 186 yards in 11 games for the NFC West club. Sanu has also played for the Lions, Patriots, Falcons, and Bengals since entering the league as a 2012 third-round pick.

Sanu joins Tyreek Hill, Cedrick Wilson, Jaylen Waddle, Trent Sherfield, Lynn Bowden, Preston Williams, and fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma in the Miami receiving corps.

Mohamed Sanu signs with Dolphins originally appeared on Pro Football Talk