Mohamed Sanu reacts to signing with 49ers after release from Patriots

How Sanu feels about joining 49ers after release from Pats

Mohamed Sanu's unemployment lasted all of 13 days.

The veteran wide receiver agreed to a one-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday, less than two weeks after his release from the New England Patriots.

The deal reunites Sanu with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, who was Sanu's offensive coordinator for two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons in 2015 and 2016.

According to Sanu (via ESPN's Josina Anderson), Shanahan is welcoming the 31-year-old with open arms.

Just got home. On the phone now with WR Mohamed Sanu on joining the #49ers: "Jo, it happened so quick. I'm on the plane now. Got to have the rest of my clothes sent. Kyle, said it'll be awesome to have me, so I feel welcomed. Funny you & I were just talking about this yesterday." — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 15, 2020

"Jo, it happened so quick. I'm on the plane now," Sanu told Anderson on Tuesday night about his abrupt end to free agency. "Got to have the rest of my clothes sent.

"Kyle, said it'll be awesome to have me, so I feel welcomed."

Sanu could help fill San Francisco's sizable hole at wide receiver, where Deebo Samuel is on injured reserve until at least Week 4 and rookie Brandon Aiyuk is questionable for the 49ers' next game.

Of course, the Patriots also could use help at wide receiver. Julian Edelman and N'Keal Harry were the only New England wideouts who caught passes against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, and each player had their miscues.

But Sanu just didn't pan out with the Patriots after the team traded a second-round pick for him last October: The eight-year veteran totaled 26 catches for 207 yards in eight games with New England while battling an ankle injury.

The Patriots host the Niners in Week 6, so they'll find out firsthand if San Francisco is able to get more out of their discarded wideout.