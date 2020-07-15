Mohamed Sanu, Jarrett Stidham among several Patriots at workout session

Mohamed Sanu is racking up some frequent flyer miles.

After heading from Atlanta to Los Angeles to work out with new Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, the New England receiver is in Massachusetts this week for training sessions with his other teammates.

NFL trainer Drew Lieberman posted a video to his Instagram story Wednesday of a throwing session at Dexter Southfield School in Brookline, Mass., featuring quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer, wide receivers Sanu and Gunner Olszewski, tight ends Jakob Johnson and Dalton Keene and center David Andrews.

Another Patriots player workout this morning. Here's Jarrett Stidham, Mohamed Sanu, Brian Hoyer, David Andrews, Gunner Olszewski, Jakob Johnson and rookie Dalton Keene getting together at Dexter Southfield School in Brookline. pic.twitter.com/qn9nFIOv93 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) July 15, 2020

Sanu and Stidham also teamed up for a Patriots workout Monday morning, according to Sanu's Instagram story.

The NFL Players Association advised players in June not to work out in groups to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. But with training camps supposedly beginning later this month and the NFL offering no additional safety guidance, many players have linked up anyway to prepare for the 2020 season.

So, while it may have taken longer for Stidham and Sanu to connect than Tom Brady and his new Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates, the second-year QB is still getting his work in.

Stidham faces an uphill battle, as he'll have to compete with Newton for New England's starting QB job. Newton already has thrown passes to Sanu and rookies N'Keal Harry and Devin Asiasi since joining the Patriots, so perhaps he'll join forces with his other teammates soon.

