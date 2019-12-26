Mohamed Sanu 'hasn't scratched the surface' of what he can do with Patriots

Mohamed Sanu hasn't quite lived up to lofty expectations since the New England Patriots traded a second-round draft pick for him. But the veteran wide receiver is accountable and optimistic with the postseason looming.

Transitioning from the Atlanta Falcons to the Patriots' offensive system has been a difficult adjustment for Sanu, who has 23 receptions for 172 yards and one touchdown since the October 23 trade. The 30-year-old isn't making any excuses, though, and he knows how much he's capable of contributing to the offense down the stretch.

"I haven't really scratched the surface yet of what I know I can do," Sanu recently told ESPN's Mike Reiss. "Getting adjusted to things people have known for years, or months, you have to catch up. It's a lot of little details of things. I've been getting right up to speed. It's just little things you can't teach; they just have to be done. It's the difference between knowing and doing."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

Sanu was held in check in Week 16 vs. a tough Buffalo Bills defense, tallying three catches for 24 yards in the Patriots' win. He'll look to get on the right track when New England hosts the Miami Dolphins in an important regular-season finale on Sunday, and he expressed how excited he is to contribute in the playoffs.

"You have no idea. It's not something you can explain," Sanu said, per Reiss. "You put a lot of work into something, a lot of time, a lot of sacrifices, and the time you put in, you want the same result from it."

Story continues

The Patriots offense has struggled for much of the 2019 campaign, but Sanu has the potential to be a real difference-maker in the coming weeks. Considering the tireless work he's put in to learn the Patriots' complex playbook inside and out, don't rule out Sanu making a major impact when it matters most.

Mohamed Sanu 'hasn't scratched the surface' of what he can do with Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston