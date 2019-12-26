Mohamed Sanu hasn’t made impact he hoped in New England

The Patriots have been scrambling for receiving help all season, and gave up a second-round pick hoping Mohamed Sanu would be the answer.

He hasn’t been in any dramatic way, but he’s hoping that as he continues to get comfortable in his new home that he will.

“I haven’t really scratched the surface yet of what I know I can do,” Sanu said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “Getting adjusted to things people have known for years, or months, you have to catch up. It’s a lot of little details of things. I’ve been getting right up to speed. It’s just little things you can’t teach; they just have to be done. It’s the difference between knowing and doing.”

Since coming over from the Falcons, the results have been mixed. He had 10 catches for 81 yards and a touchdown in his second game (against the Ravens), but a sprained ankle the following week has limited his effectiveness. In seven games, he has 23 catches for 172 yards and that one score.

“Our system is different than the ones he’s played in before, so he’s done a great job of trying to acclimate to what that terminology is and what his role is each week. He is still continuing to grow in our foundation,” offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said. “I’m happy with what he’s doing, the direction we’re headed, and the progress hopefully we can continue to make with him. That’s a big thing for us moving forward.”

There’s still time for him to deliver value, but the clock is ticking, and the Patriots need him to figure it out soon.