Mohamed Sanu feels 'welcomed' after signing with 49ers, Kyle Shanahan

Sanu feels 'welcomed' after signing with 49ers, Shanahan

Mohamed Sanu quickly filled the 49ers' need at wide receiver after a glut of injuries at the position. So quickly, in fact, that he'll arrive at San Francisco's facility without a full wardrobe.

In speaking with ESPN's Josina Anderson, Sanu explained how his one-year contract with the 49ers came together.

Just got home. On the phone now with WR Mohamed Sanu on joining the #49ers: "Jo, it happened so quick. I'm on the plane now. Got to have the rest of my clothes sent. Kyle, said it'll be awesome to have me, so I feel welcomed. Funny you & I were just talking about this yesterday." — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 15, 2020

"Jo, it happened so quick," Sanu told Anderson. "I'm on the plane now. Got to have the rest of my clothes sent. Kyle (Shanahan) said it'll be awesome to have me, so I feel welcomed."

Sanu is joining a new team, but he won't be starting from scratch with the coaching staff. He and Shanahan overlapped in Atlanta for the 2016 season, when the 49ers head coach served as Sanu's offensive coordinator with the Falcons.

As such, one would imagine Shanahan knows exactly what Sanu can add to the 49ers' receiving corps, and he expressed his fondness for the veteran on Monday. Clearly, that relationship played a significant role in determining how the 49ers would address their obvious need.

Sanu, 31, instantly becomes the most experienced receiver on San Francisco's roster with 118 career games under his belt. Rookie Brandon Aiyuk is questionable for Week 2 and Deebo Samuel won't return until Week 4 at the earliest, so Sanu should have an opportunity to contribute right away.

Without Sanu, Aiyuk and Samuel, the 49ers' receivers combined for just four receptions for 41 yards in the Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.