Mohamed Sanu explains why Patriots released him following eight-game stint

The New England Patriots had optimism after trading a second-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for Mohamed Sanu.

Bill Belichick’s team was 7-0 when making the trade in 2019 and decided to shore up a wide receiver corps that consisted of just Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett and Jakobi Meyers. Sanu came in and quickly had a huge game for 10 catches, 81 yards and a touchdown — but that production slowed down rapidly following an ankle injury.

He finished his eight-game duration with only 26 receptions for 207 yards and a touchdown, which wasn’t enough for the Patriots. Belichick said things simply didn’t work out between both parties following Sanu’s release.

While joining the DNP-CD Sports podcast, Sanu detailed the real reason for his release.

“It was business,” Sanu said. “I wasn’t going to take a pay cut. I earn what I earn, I’m not going to take a pay cut just because of whatever y’all have going on. Y’all are going to release me, you’re going to release me, which is cool. I’ll always bet on myself. I’m a hard working guy and I know what I can do, so I’m going to go ahead and show people who I am.”

Sanu is now with the San Fransisco 49ers and says he’s in the best shape of his life.

“This is the best I’ve felt physically – ever in my entire life. I’m not just saying that because that’s what everybody says, because it’s true,” Sanu said. “I’ve put in a lot of diligent work to make sure my body and mind, everything is focused he said.”

